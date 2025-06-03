Kate Galica Invited to US National Team Training Camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — USA Lacrosse has invited 34 of the nation’s top women’s lacrosse players to a training camp in preparation for this year’s Pan-American Women’s Lacrosse Championship. The training camp for the field lacrosse team will take place from June 9-11 at USA Lacrosse headquarters.
Following the training camp, head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein and her staff will select the final 22-player roster for the Pan-American Lacrosse Association (PALA) continental qualifier, which will be held from June 26-30 in Auburndale, Fla. Eight teams – Argentina, Canada, Haudenosaunee, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States – will be competing with the top four earning bids to the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship in Japan.
USA Women’s Training Camp Roster
|
Name
|
Position
|
Hometown
|
College
|Sam Apuzzo
|A
|West Babylon, N.Y.
|Boston College ’19
|Shea Baker
|D
|Ithaca, N.Y.
|Boston College ’26
|Chase Boyle
|M
|Rumson, N.J.
|Loyola ’25
|Anna Brandt
|M
|White Hall, Md.
|Penn ’25
|Maddie Burns
|D
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Michigan ’24
|Rachel Clark
|A
|Devon, Pa.
|Boston College ’25
|Erin Coykendall
|A
|Spencerport, N.Y.
|Northwestern ’24
|Mckenna Davis
|A
|Canadaigua, N.Y.
|Boston College ’25
|Shea Dolce
|G
|Darien, Conn.
|Boston College ’26
|Brigid Duffy
|M
|Queensbury, N.Y.
|Army West Point ’26
|Kori Edmondson
|M
|Severn, Md.
|Maryland ’26
|Sam Forrest
|D
|Glastonbury, Conn.
|North Carolina ’26
|Kate Galica
|M
|Wayne, Pa.
|Virginia ’27
|Katie Goodale
|D
|Riverhead, N.Y.
|Syracuse ’24
|Chloe Humphrey
|A
|Darien, Conn.
|North Carolina ’28
|Ally Kennedy
|M
|North Babylon, N.Y.
|Stony Brook ’20
|Kenzie Kent
|A
|Norwell, Mass.
|Boston College ’19
|Emma LoPinto
|A
|Manhasset, N.Y.
|Boston College ’25
|Ellie Masera
|M
|Eastport, N.Y.
|Stony Brook ’24
|Kate Mashewske
|M
|Henrietta, N.Y.
|Syracuse ’23
|Ally Mastroianni
|M
|Martinsville, N.J.
|North Carolina ’21
|Marie McCool
|M
|Moorestown, N.J.
|North Carolina ’18
|Taylor Moreno
|G
|Huntington, N.Y.
|North Carolina ’21
|Emma Muchnick
|M
|Suffern, N.Y.
|Syracuse ’26
|Charlotte North
|A
|Dallas, Texas
|Boston College ’21
|Reagan O’Brien
|D
|Charlestown, Mass.
|Johns Hopkins ’26
|Sydney Scales
|D
|Walpole, Mass.
|Boston College ’24
|Izzy Scane
|A
|Clarkston, Mich.
|Northwestern ’22
|Jill Smith
|A
|Farmington Hills, Mich.
|Michigan ’25
|Delaney Sweitzer
|G
|Hatfield, Pa.
|Syracuse ’23/Northwestern (Gr.)
|Madison Taylor
|A
|Wantagh, N.Y.
|Northwestern ’26
|Caylee Waters
|G
|Darien, Conn.
|North Carolina ’17
|Cassidy Weeks
|M
|Bayport, N.Y.
|Boston College ’23
|Sammy White
|D
|Timonium, Md.
|Northwestern ’25