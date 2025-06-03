Kate Galica Invited to US National Team Training Camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — USA Lacrosse has invited 34 of the nation’s top women’s lacrosse players to a training camp in preparation for this year’s Pan-American Women’s Lacrosse Championship. The training camp for the field lacrosse team will take place from June 9-11 at USA Lacrosse headquarters.

Following the training camp, head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein and her staff will select the final 22-player roster for the Pan-American Lacrosse Association (PALA) continental qualifier, which will be held from June 26-30 in Auburndale, Fla. Eight teams – Argentina, Canada, Haudenosaunee, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States – will be competing with the top four earning bids to the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship in Japan.

USA Women’s Training Camp Roster