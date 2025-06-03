Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Women's Lacrosse
. Women's Lacrosse

Kate Galica Invited to US National Team Training Camp

USA Lacrosse Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — USA Lacrosse has invited 34 of the nation’s top women’s lacrosse players to a training camp in preparation for this year’s Pan-American Women’s Lacrosse Championship. The training camp for the field lacrosse team will take place from June 9-11 at USA Lacrosse headquarters.

Following the training camp, head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein and her staff will select the final 22-player roster for the Pan-American Lacrosse Association (PALA) continental qualifier, which will be held from June 26-30 in Auburndale, Fla. Eight teams – Argentina, Canada, Haudenosaunee, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States – will be competing with the top four earning bids to the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship in Japan.

USA Women’s Training Camp Roster

Name

Position

Hometown

College
Sam Apuzzo A West Babylon, N.Y. Boston College ’19
Shea Baker D Ithaca, N.Y. Boston College ’26
Chase Boyle M Rumson, N.J. Loyola ’25
Anna Brandt M White Hall, Md. Penn ’25
Maddie Burns D Philadelphia, Pa. Michigan ’24
Rachel Clark A Devon, Pa. Boston College ’25
Erin Coykendall A Spencerport, N.Y. Northwestern ’24
Mckenna Davis A Canadaigua, N.Y. Boston College ’25
Shea Dolce G Darien, Conn. Boston College ’26
Brigid Duffy M Queensbury, N.Y. Army West Point ’26
Kori Edmondson M Severn, Md. Maryland ’26
Sam Forrest D Glastonbury, Conn. North Carolina ’26
Kate Galica M Wayne, Pa. Virginia ’27
Katie Goodale D Riverhead, N.Y. Syracuse ’24
Chloe Humphrey A Darien, Conn. North Carolina ’28
Ally Kennedy M North Babylon, N.Y. Stony Brook ’20
Kenzie Kent A Norwell, Mass. Boston College ’19
Emma LoPinto A Manhasset, N.Y. Boston College ’25
Ellie Masera M Eastport, N.Y. Stony Brook ’24
Kate Mashewske M Henrietta, N.Y. Syracuse ’23
Ally Mastroianni M Martinsville, N.J. North Carolina ’21
Marie McCool M Moorestown, N.J. North Carolina ’18
Taylor Moreno G Huntington, N.Y. North Carolina ’21
Emma Muchnick M Suffern, N.Y. Syracuse ’26
Charlotte North A Dallas, Texas Boston College ’21
Reagan O’Brien D Charlestown, Mass. Johns Hopkins ’26
Sydney Scales D Walpole, Mass. Boston College ’24
Izzy Scane A Clarkston, Mich. Northwestern ’22
Jill Smith A Farmington Hills, Mich. Michigan ’25
Delaney Sweitzer G Hatfield, Pa. Syracuse ’23/Northwestern (Gr.)
Madison Taylor A Wantagh, N.Y. Northwestern ’26
Caylee Waters G Darien, Conn. North Carolina ’17
Cassidy Weeks M Bayport, N.Y. Boston College ’23
Sammy White D Timonium, Md. Northwestern ’25

