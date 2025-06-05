UVA Rowing Eager to Build on Solid Foundation

Henn, who’s from Palo Alto, Calif., rowed on the Second Varsity Eight. The Cavaliers’ other returning rowers include Elsa Hartman, a member of the Varsity Eight who’s from Roseville, Calif., near Sacramento.

The Cavaliers’ postseason improvement helped them break “through some false ceilings we might have put up for ourselves in terms of what we’re capable of, particularly our results in our heats [at NCAAs],” said Hartman, a rising senior. “I think both the Varsity and the Second Varsity had some really strong finishes in those races, and we’re all just really excited to see how that builds to the fall.”

With the change in coaching staffs after last season, there was “a little bit of an adjustment to get used to their new plans and the way they build training,” Hartman said. “And so I think we’re all really excited, because we know what to expect, we’re ready, and we have the data in front of us to see how fast we can be.”

Ng said he wanted his crews to love “feeling of the boat going fast and everything building off of that. That’s why you train more, that’s why you do the recovery modalities, that’s why you treat your teammates better: so that you could all enjoy being in a fast boat more often.

“And I feel like we did that. I feel like we got the boats rowing really technically well, where every practice the boat felt like it was advancing and getting better. So that was that was the primary goal for the year: Let’s make rowing the priority, because it’s so highly technical. The results on the water I think also played that out. It was an improvement for each of the athletes, no matter where they started. And now that gives us the foundation to start really ramping up the physical-effort side and the training volume potentially changing a little bit, all those things that are going to give us the proof of how much faster we can go and how much faster we need to go.”

Under Sauer, Henn said, the Cavaliers “were very focused on overall volume of training, which definitely has its merits. But I think this year was a lot of quality over quantity. We really focused on the small details of the rowing stroke. We spent so much time on little details and analyzing data that we really wouldn’t do last year but which I think has brought us a lot of speed.”

Hartman agreed. “Wes really prioritizes the data and he gets very analytical with the technique of rowing,” she said. “And so I think it’s been a really great blend, honestly, going into this year, because I think what Kevin really prioritized was the heart of the athletes, and sort of that grit and drive, determination, sort of old-school aspect, which I think has a lot of benefits to the team. So I think the returning rowers who had that spirit that came from Kevin, combined with the new data and the analytical side of Wes, built a really strong team, and I’m hoping the returners can really bring that moving forward into new year as well.”