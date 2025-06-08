Crawford Excited For New Challenge With Odom

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — He’s an Ohio native and a Buckeye through and through, and Bryce Crawford never dreamed he’d live in Utah, let alone see one of his children born there. But when Ryan Odom left UMBC in 2021 to become head men’s basketball coach at Utah State, Crawford didn’t hesitate to follow him west.

That’s how much he believes in Odom, with whom Crawford first worked at UNC Charlotte in 2011.

“The guy got me to go to Utah,” Crawford recalled with a laugh. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but it was totally outside of my realm, my familiar geography, to do something like that. But he keeps giving me opportunities, which is really, really cool. I’m very grateful for that.”

After two seasons as an assistant coach on Odom’s staff in Logan, Utah, Crawford went east with him to Richmond, where Odom took over as VCU’s head coach in 2023. Two years later, Odom has taken on a new challenge, this time at the University of Virginia, and Crawford remains by his side.

“He’s really grown as an assistant coach over the years,” Odom said in his John Paul Jones Arena office. “I’ve been very fortunate to have him with me that long. He’s really grown within our program. When I first started with him, he wasn’t married. Now he’s married and has three kids and has become a dynamite communicator and coach.”

Odom brought seven of his VCU staffers with him to UVA: Crawford, Matt Henry, Matt Hart, Billy Bales, Darius Theus, Ahmad Thomas and Kelsey Knoche. Two others who have joined Odom at JPJ—associate head coach Griff Aldrich and director of culture and alumni engagement Michael Crowder—were at Longwood last season.

Aldrich and Odom were teammates at Hampden-Sydney College. Bales and Crawford don’t go back that far with Odom, but they were him at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, N.C. Bales played for Lenoir-Rhyne, and Crawford was one of Odom’s assistants there.

That was Crawford’s first full-time coaching job. Born and raised in Columbus, he’d played basketball at Pickerington Central High School, and even then Crawford knew he wanted to coach.

At Ohio State, from which he graduated in 2011, Crawford was a men’s basketball manager for four years. He wasn’t good enough to play for the Buckeyes, who had such standouts as Jared Sullinger, Aaron Craft, Will Buford, David Lighty and Evan Turner during Crawford’s time on campus, but he received an exceptional basketball education.

“I was blessed,” Crawford said. “The staffs that I worked with at Ohio State were unbelievable. Let’s say there were 10 assistant coaches over the course of my time there. All of them were a head coach before or got a head coaching job after.”

Those assistants included Dave Dickerson, Brandon Miller, Archie Miller, Jeff Boals, John Groce, Dan Peters and Alan Major. “I’m sitting there just learning from these guys every day,” Crawford said.

Charlotte hired Major as its head coach after the 2009-10 season. A year later, Crawford joined the 49ers’ staff as a graduate manager, “and that’s where I met Coach Odom,” he said.

Crawford made a good impression on his future boss.

“Bryce is one of those guys when you first meet him the energy is evident. The personality is there,” Odom said. “He’s just a very genuine person, a happy person. Bryce doesn’t have many bad days. At least he doesn’t let you know it. He’s a positive person.”

Odom spent four-plus seasons as a Charlotte assistant before serving as interim head coach when Major went on medical leave. Odom left after the 2014-15 season to become head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne.