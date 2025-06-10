Cavaliers Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to have 11 individual athletes (five men, six women) compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. The men’s events will take place on Wednesday (June 11) and Friday (June 13) while the women’s competition will be held on Thursday (June 12) and Saturday (June 14).

How to Follow

Live coverage of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be broadcast live each day on the ESPN family of networks. Links to the ESPN broadcasts, live stats and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Broadcast Schedule



Round Date Start Time (ET) Network Men’s Day One Wednesday, June 11 7:00 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Day One Thursday, June 12 7:00 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Day Two Friday, June 13 8:00 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Day Two Saturday, June 14 9:00 p.m. ESPN2

Hoos in the Nation’s Top-50 (Regular Season)

Prior to the start of the NCAA first round, the Cavaliers own some of the nation’s top times and marks from the regular season:

Men

4. Gary Martin – Jr., 1500m, 3:33.71

26. Alex Sherman – Sr., 400m Hurdles, 49.98

26. Keyandre Davis, Jr., Hammer, 57.12m/220-2

45. Justin Wachtel – Jr., 13:34.44

Women

3. Margot Appleton – Sr., 1500m, 4:05.68

10. Celia Rifaterra – Jr., High Jump, 1.86m/6-1.25

14. Margot Appleton – Sr., 5000m, 15:25.19

20. Estel Valeanu – Sr., Discus, 57.28m/187-11

26. Jenny Schilling – Sr., 10,000m, 32:51.43

31. Annika Kelly – Sr., Hammer, 64.94m/213-1

38. Carly Tarentino – Sr., High Jump, 1.80m/5-10.75

Schedule of Events

*Times are all Pacific Time

Wednesday:

1:30 p.m. | Men’s Hammer Throw Final (Keyandre Davis)

4:21 p.m. | Men’s 1500 Semifinal (Gary Martin)

6:14 p.m. | Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal (Alex Sherman)

Thursday:

1:30 p.m. | Women’s Hammer Throw Final (Annika Kelly)

4:21 p.m. | Women’s 1500m Semifinal (Margot Appleton)

6:56 p.m. | Women’s 10,000m Final (Jenny Schilling)

Friday:

5:12 p.m. | Men’s 1500m Final

6:27 p.m. | Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

6:55 p.m. | Men’s 5000m Final (Will Daley, Justin Wachtel)

Saturday:

12:30 p.m. | Women’s Discus (Estel Valeanu)

5:30 p.m. | Women’s High Jump (Celia Rifaterra, Carly Tarentino)

6:11 p.m. | Women’s 1500m Final

7:55 p.m. | Women’s 5000m (Margot Appleton)

Pending qualification

Virginia’s…

Last Men’s Individual Title: Shane Cohen, 2024 (800m)

Last Women’s Individual Title: Michaela Meyer, 2021 (800m)

Highest Men’s NCAA Finish: 3rd (2017)

Highest Women’s NCAA Finish: 10th (1983)