Davis Earns Second Team All-America Honors and Martin Advances on First Day of NCAA Outdoor Championship

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia men’s track and field team opened competition at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Wednesday (June 11) as Keyandre Davis earned second team All-America honors in the men’s hammer throw and Gary Martin advanced to the final in the men’s 1500-meters.

All-America Honors for Davis

In his NCAA Outdoor Championship debut, Keyandre Davis earned second team All-America honors in the men’s hammer throw.

Davis threw for 66.24m/217-4 to finish 15 th in the field of 24 athletes.

in the field of 24 athletes. The junior earned the first second team All-America honors of his career for his performance on his second attempt in the competition.

While his teammate John Fay earned honorable mention accolades at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships, Davis is the first Cavalier to earn All-America honors in the event since Hilmar Orn Jonsson in 2019.

Show ’em how it’s done 😤#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/vUTxbSI8O4 — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 12, 2025

Martin to the Finals

Gary Martin punched his ticket to the final in the men’s 1500-meters clocking 3:52.97.

A sprint to the finish and a lean at the line, Martin crossed the line in fifth place in the first heat of competition to earn an automatic bid to the final.

The top five in each heat automatically qualify to Friday’s final plus the next two fastest times.

Martin has already bettered his finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships as the junior just missed the final finishing 21st in the event a year ago.

He will look to follow in the footsteps of his former teammate, Wes Porter, who earned first team All-American honors with a sixth-place finish in 2024.

The final is set to be contested Friday (June 13) at 5:12 p.m. PT.

𝒮𝓊𝓇𝓋𝒾𝓋𝑒 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝒜𝒹𝓋𝒶𝓃𝒸𝑒 🫡 Gary Martin secured an automatic bid to the men's 1500m final clocking 3:52.37 to finish 5th in heat 1! 1500m Final ➡️ Friday at 5:12 p.m. PT#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/x2UUawJLDR — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 11, 2025

More performances

In his NCAA Outdoor Championships debut, Alex Sherman finished 17th in the men’s 400-meter hurdles clocking 50.98.

Up Next:

The NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships continue tomorrow (June 12) as the women’s competition begins. Annika Kelly is set to kickstart the competition for the Cavaliers in the women’s hammer throw at 1:30 p.m. PT.