Kelly Earns Second Team All-America Honors and Appleton Advances on Second Day of NCAA Outdoor Championship

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia women’s track and field team opened competition at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Thursday (June 12) as Annika Kelly earned second team All-America honors in the women’s hammer throw and Margot Appleton advanced to the final in the women’s 1500-meters.

All-America Honors for Kelly

In her NCAA Outdoor Championship debut, Annika Kelly earned second team All-America honors in the women’s hammer throw.

Kelly threw for 64.87m/212-10 to finish 14 th in the field of 24 athletes.

in the field of 24 athletes. The senior earned the first second team All-America honors of her career for her performance on her first attempt in the competition.

She was not far off her personal best and Virginia school record of 64.94m/213-1 set at the 2025 ACC Outdoor Championships.

Kelly is the first Cavalier since Maureen Laffan in 2012 to earn All-America honors in the event. Laffan also earned second team honors with a 14th place finish. Second Team All-American has a nice ring to it✨ Annika Kelly earns second team All-America honors in the women’s hammer throwing for 64.87m/212-10 to finish 1️⃣4️⃣th!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/szYsFHRUnX — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 12, 2025

Appleton to the Finals

Margot Appleton punched her ticket to the final in the women’s 1500-meters clocking 4:11.64.

A sprint to the finish, Appleton crossed the line in second place in the first heat of competition to earn an automatic bid to the final.

The top five in each heat automatically qualify to Saturday’s final plus the next two fastest times.

Appleton is set to return to the women’s 1500-meter final for the second time in three years. In 2023, Appleton finished third clocking 4:09.30.

She owns a personal best of 4:05.68 from the 2025 Raleigh Relays.

After competing in the 1500-meter final on Saturday, she will toe the line in the women’s 5000-meters for which she finished fourth in 15:24.24 just a season ago.

The final is set to be contested Saturday (June 14) at 6:11 p.m. PT.

The women’s 5000-meters is scheduled for Saturday (June 14) at 7:55 p.m. PT

More performances

In her NCAA Outdoor Championships debut, Jenny Schilling finished 17th in the women’s 10,000-meter final, crossing the line in 33:07.58.

2025 Cavalier All-Americans Second Team: Keyandre Davis (HT), Annika Kelly (HT) Honorable Mention: Alex Sherman (400mH), Jenny Schilling (10,000m)

Up Next:

The NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships continue tomorrow (June 13) as the men’s competition continues. Gary Martin is set to kickstart the competition for the Cavaliers in the men’s 1500-meter final at 5:12 p.m. PT.