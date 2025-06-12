Virginia Plays at Texas in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will travel to Texas in the third ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Times and television designations for the Challenge are to be determined. The games will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

All 16 SEC teams and 16 of the 18 ACC teams will participate in the 2025 Challenge. California and Stanford will not play in the 2025 event.

Virginia meets Texas for the first time. The Cavaliers are 1-1 all-time in the Challenge, posting a 59-47 win over Texas A&M in 2023 and 87-69 loss at eventual national champion Florida in 2024.

Fans interested in becoming season-ticket members for Virginia men’s basketball can join the waitlist here. Single-game, group and mini-plan ticket information will be available later in the fall at uvatix.com.

2025 ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Florida at Duke

North Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at Syracuse

Texas A&M at Pitt

Missouri at Notre Dame

Georgia at Florida State

Oklahoma at Wake Forest

Miami at Ole Miss

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Wednesday, Dec. 3

NC State at Auburn

Louisville at Arkansas

SMU at Vanderbilt

Clemson at Alabama

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

LSU at Boston College

Virginia at Texas