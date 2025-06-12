Virginia Plays at Texas in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will travel to Texas in the third ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
Times and television designations for the Challenge are to be determined. The games will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.
All 16 SEC teams and 16 of the 18 ACC teams will participate in the 2025 Challenge. California and Stanford will not play in the 2025 event.
Virginia meets Texas for the first time. The Cavaliers are 1-1 all-time in the Challenge, posting a 59-47 win over Texas A&M in 2023 and 87-69 loss at eventual national champion Florida in 2024.
Fans interested in becoming season-ticket members for Virginia men’s basketball can join the waitlist here. Single-game, group and mini-plan ticket information will be available later in the fall at uvatix.com.
2025 ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups
Tuesday, Dec. 2
Florida at Duke
North Carolina at Kentucky
Tennessee at Syracuse
Texas A&M at Pitt
Missouri at Notre Dame
Georgia at Florida State
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
Miami at Ole Miss
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Wednesday, Dec. 3
NC State at Auburn
Louisville at Arkansas
SMU at Vanderbilt
Clemson at Alabama
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
LSU at Boston College
Virginia at Texas