Virginia Travels to Vanderbilt in Third Annual ACC/SEC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia will travel to Vanderbilt on Dec. 3 (Wednesday) in the third edition of the ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge, ESPN announced Thursday (June 12).

Start times and broadcast designations will be released by ESPN on a future date.

This will be the first meeting for the Cavaliers and Commodores since 2012. Virginia is 4-2 all-time in a series that dates back to 1989. The Cavaliers won the first two games of the series, including a 70-58 victory in the 1992 NCAA East Regional Final, which sent Virginia to its third consecutive Final Four. Vanderbilt picked up wins in 1992 and 1995. Virginia enters the matchup on a two-game winning streak over the Commodores with victories in 1996 and 2012.

The creation of the SEC/ACC Challenge in 2023 marked the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which ESPN established with the two conferences in 1999 for men’s basketball as a first-of-its-kind event. It expanded to include women’s matchups in 2007. SEC women’s basketball conducted a challenge with the Big 12 from 2014 to 2021.

Virginia enters the 2025-26 season coming off the program’s first winning season since 2017-18. The Cavaliers concluded last season by winning five of their last seven contests, including a 78-75 win at No. 8 North Carolina, the program’s first victory in Chapel Hill since 2001.

Last season, the Commodores finished 22-11 overall and 8-8 in conference play, good for ninth in the SEC standings. Vanderbilt earned a No. 7 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, falling against Oregon, 77-73, in the first round.

2025 ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Georgia at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Miami

NC State at Oklahoma

Tennessee at Stanford

Auburn at Syracuse

Virginia at Vanderbilt

Thursday, Dec. 4

Cal at Missouri

Clemson at Alabama

LSU at Duke

South Carolina at Louisville

North Carolina at Texas

Notre Dame at Ole Miss

Pitt at Mississippi State

Arkansas at SMU

Florida at Virginia Tech