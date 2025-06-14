Podium Finish for Martin, All-America Honors for Daley on Third Day of NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia men’s track and field team closed out competition at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Friday (June 13) as Gary Martin earned first team All-America honors with a top five finish in the men’s 1500-meters while Will Daley notched second team All-America honors in the men’s 5000-meters.



Top Five & All-America Honors for Martin

Capping off another impressive season, Gary Martin earned his first career outdoor first team All-America honors in the men’s 1500-meters.

A sit and kick race led to a dramatic finish in which Martin crossed the line in fifth place clocking 3:47.58.

The junior already has indoor first team honors to his name in the indoor 3000-meters and distance medley relay (DMR) and now adds his first outdoor first team accolades in the 1500-meters.

He is the first Cavalier to earn All-America honors in the event since Mike Marsella garnered second team honors in 2018.

Martin bettered his finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships after missing the final a year ago with a 21st place finish (3:41.43).

Bringing home the hardware 🏆#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/RefmZhxGEG — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 14, 2025

All-America Honors for Daley

Will Daley closed out his season in the 5000-meters earning his first career outdoor All-America honors.

Daley ran a smart race clipping off each lap in the 12.5 lap race to ultimately cross the line in a new personal best time of 13:36.55.

With his time, Daley finished 13 th in the field of 24 runners to earn second team All-America honors.

in the field of 24 runners to earn second team All-America honors. He moves up to No.5 all-time in program history just behind none other than a few of his current teammates in Gary Martin, Justin Wachtel and Will Anthony.

✨Second Team All-America✨ With a 1️⃣3️⃣th place finish in the men’s 5000m, Will Daley grabs second team All-America honors and a new personal-best 13:36.55!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/TKwMMinFY8 — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 14, 2025

Wednesday/Thursday Recap

On the first day of competition, Keyandre Davis garnered second team All-America honors in the men’s hammer throwing for 66.24m/217-4 to finish 15th in the field of 24 athletes.

On the second day of competition, Annika Kelly secured second team All-America honors in the women’s hammer throwing for 64.87m/212-10 to finish 14th in the field.

Gary Martin (3:52.97) and Margot Appleton punched their tickets to the final in the men’s and women’s 1500-meters. Both earned an automatic bid placing in the top five finishers in their respective heats.

In their NCAA Outdoor Championships debut, Alex Sherman (50.98) and Jenny Schilling (33:07.58) notched honorable mention accolades in the men’s 400-meter hurdles and the women’s 10,000-meters. Both finished 17th in the competition.

Scoring a total of four points, the Virginia men finished 54th in the team standings. The women are set to close out the weekend tomorrow as Margot Appleton (1500m, 5000m), Celia Rifaterra (High Jump), Carly Tarentino (High Jump) and Estel Valeanu (Discus) are set to compete. 2025 Cavalier All-Americans

First Team: Gary Martin (1500m)

Second Team: Will Daley (5000m) Keyandre Davis (HT), Annika Kelly (HT)