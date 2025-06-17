$5.5 million gift will support student-athletes, commerce students, Cavalier Fund

By William Cocke, UVA Today

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A 1990 University of Virginia alumnus and his wife, with a long history of giving, have made another financial commitment to the University, this time bolstering athletics scholarships, commerce students and their peers who need additional financial support to take full advantage of life on Grounds.

Tim Smith, a McIntire School of Commerce graduate, and his wife Jennifer have pledged $5.5 million to support three key areas:

$4 million for athletics to support scholarships in baseball and five women’s sports, as well as a current-use gift for operating support for baseball. The scholarships advance a Virginia Athletics Foundation initiative to increase funding for women’s athletics.

$1 million for scholarships at the McIntire School, one of the nation's premier undergraduate programs

$500,000 to the Cavalier Fund, an effort to ensure students from families of modest means can afford to, among other things, join clubs, travel to academic conferences and pursue leadership opportunities

Scholarships

Several of the new athletics scholarships will be named in honor of the Smiths’ children, Tyler, Thomas and Madison, as well as Tim’s aunt, Mary Lou Crocker, a standout former professional golfer. These commitments reflect the family’s connection to the University and passion for sports.

“With the changing environment in college athletics, our goal is to provide long-term support to help UVA’s students succeed in every arena – on the field, in the classroom and in life,” the couple said in a statement. “While we are proud to support students across the UVA landscape, it is especially meaningful for us to support women’s sports and help create pathways for talented students in their academic pursuits.”

The athletics scholarships will help the Virginia Athletics Foundation better support talented student-athletes like women’s tennis player Sara Ziodato.

“I will be forever thankful to the VAF donors who have made it possible for me to come to UVA all the way from Italy,” Ziodato, who graduated last month, said. “The atmosphere you experience walking around Grounds is motivation to strive for more in whatever it is you are doing.”

The Smiths previously endowed scholarships in both women’s basketball and at the McIntire School, part of their dedication to support excellence in both athletics and academics. This latest gift also supports a growing emphasis at the Virginia Athletics Foundation on building permanent endowments for scholarships and operations. As the collegiate athletics landscape continues to evolve, long-term funding strategies like these are essential.

“We are grateful for the Smiths’ incredible investment in these six sports,” Director of Athletics Carla Williams said. “Their gift not only supports our core mission to educate and develop student-athletes, but their generosity through endowments will impact the entire athletics program in perpetuity. The resources generated through this gift will help us sustain strong recruiting classes and competitive results, while supporting and inspiring our family of championship coaches and student-athletes.”

McIntire School of Commerce

At the McIntire School, the Smiths’ support comes at a pivotal moment, following the grand opening of Shumway Hall and the renovation of Cobb Hall.

“Thanks to the Smiths’ extraordinary generosity, their gift will provide high-achieving students with access to a premier business education,” Katie Whittier, associate dean for advancement and executive director of the McIntire Foundation, said. “Through their continued philanthropy and commitment to scholarships, the Smiths will leave a lasting legacy, empowering future generations of students to succeed in the field of commerce and build meaningful futures in the global business world.”

Cavalier Fund

The Cavalier Fund, launched as a pilot program in 2022, is on its way to attaining its goal of a $30 million endowment. The program provides $1,000 annual grants to eligible students, like Lukas Lehman, to participate in all facets of student life.

“I came to UVA and quickly learned that education expands far beyond the classroom, which is amazing, but also that comes with a financial cost,” Lehman, the son of a restaurant manager and a schoolteacher, told the Board of Visitors in March. One of those costs was membership in Phi Delta Theta, a group Lehman said was “one of the most impactful organizations I have been a part of at UVA.” The Cavalier Fund helped him afford to join.

“The Smiths’ extraordinary generosity reflects a deep belief in the power of education and athletics to transform lives,” UVA President Jim Ryan said. “Their support over the last 35 years has touched many corners of the University, and this latest gift will create meaningful opportunities for future generations of students.”