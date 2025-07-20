Three Incoming Hoos Competing at World Junior Squash Championships

CAIRO, Egypt – Three incoming Virginia squash players will compete at the WSF World Junior Squash Championships, held July 21-August 1 at Cairo’s Black Ball Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt.

Charlotte Pastel will represent the USA on the women’s side with Oscar Okonkwo doing so on the men’s side. Juan Irisarri will represent Colombia.

Pastel, a 9-16 seed, had a first round bye and began action on Monday in the Round of 64. She won her opening match to move on to the third round.

Okonkwo, a 17-32 seed, has advanced to the second round where he will face Shivan Agarwal on Tuesday. The winner will also play a third-round match on Tuesday.

Irisarri, a 5-8 seed, has advanced to the second round.

234 of the world’s best squash talents aged under 19 will compete in the individual championships July 21-26 with the team event following at the same venue from July 27-01 August.

The tournament will stream live on SquashTV.