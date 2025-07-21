2026 Men’s Lacrosse Season Ticket Renewals & Deposits on Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Season-ticket deposits and renewals for the 2026 Virginia men’s lacrosse season are available now through the UVA Athletics ticket office. General admission season tickets start at $85 (inclusive of fees), while reserved seating begins at $110, based on availability. Chairback reserved seats require a $50 Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) donation.

Renewed season-ticket members and deposit holders will have exclusive presale access to the 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships, which are being hosted by UVA at Scott Stadium over Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25). Along with access to all regular-season home games, including marquee matchups against Johns Hopkins, North Carolina and Notre Dame, season-ticket holders are also guaranteed the opportunity to reserve seats in the event Virginia hosts an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Klöckner Stadium.

Single-game tickets and mini plans will be announced at a later date following the release of the 2026 schedule.

SEASON TICKET RENEWALS

Returning season-ticket members have until Sept. 30 to renew their 2026 men’s lacrosse season tickets. Season-ticket holders may request seat upgrades or additional seating by submitting an online application, calling the Virginia Athletics ticket office at 434-924-8821, or emailing uvatickets@virginia.edu.

NEW SEASON TICKETS

Deposits are $25 per seat and apply to the total season-ticket balance. Season-ticket deposits are intended for new season-ticket holders only. Returning season-ticket holders should not place a deposit and may renew their current seats by completing the renewal application online or contacting the Virginia Athletic ticket office. Deposit holders will be contacted in VAF Priority Point order to discuss possible seating opportunities based on availability after the Sept. 30 renewal deadline.

Current full-time University faculty and staff are eligible to receive a 20% discount on up to four season tickets. University faculty and staff should contact the UVA Athletics ticket office to place an order.

FAMILY FOUR PACK

New for the 2026 season, the Family Four Pack starts at $310 (inclusive of fees) total for four general admission season tickets. Family Four Pack members can bring up to ten family and friends at the discounted rate.

AUTO-RENEWALS

New this season, the UVA Athletics ticket office is offering automatic renewals and payment plans for the upcoming season. In addition to a one-time payment option, season-ticket members may spread payments over four months, from Sept. 30 through Dec. 31. Auto-renewal enrollees will receive a $5 discount on the order charge for season tickets next year.

The four-month installment plan will charge 25% of the ticketing renewal total upon checkout and 25% at the end of each subsequent month through December.

Subsequent payment dates are as follows: