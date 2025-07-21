Seven Cavaliers Named ITA Scholar-Athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Nine Virginia women’s tennis players were named 2024 ITA All-Academic Scholar-Athletes in honors announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Elaine Chervinsky, Mélodie Collard, Martina Genis Salas, Nicole Kiefer, Karolina Kozakova, Meggie Navarro and Blanca Pico Navarro earned the distinction.

Additionally, the Cavaliers earned the All-Academic Team award for posting a team GPA of 3.20 or higher. It was the team’s seventh-straight year earning the honor and 10th overall time doing so.

To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.