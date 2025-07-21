Volleyball Earns 2025 AVCA Team Academic Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that the Virginia Volleyball program was a recipient of the organization’s Team Academic Award on Monday (July 21).

Monday’s announcement marks the Cavaliers’ fifth award in program history and the third consecutive under head coach Shannon Wells. UVA also earned the AVCA Team Academic Award in 2020 and 2004.

The award, which was initiated during the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale (or 4.10 cumulative GPA on a 5.0 scale).

“It is very exciting to see that the record-setting, on-court successes during the 2024-25 season have extended to the classroom,” says AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon. “The fact that more programs earned the Team Academic Award than ever before is evidence of how committed our coaches are when it comes to helping their players reach their goals as both students and athletes.”

Eight UVA volleyball players were previously named to the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team.