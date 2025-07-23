Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Lacrosse
. Women's Lacrosse

Cavaliers Earn IWLCA Academic Honors

Virginia Twitter
Virginia Instagram
Virginia Facebook
Get The UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) announced Wednesday (July 23) its academic honors for the 2025 season. Seven Cavaliers were selected to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll while the entire Virginia team was honored on the All-Academic Squad list.

To be eligible for the Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.

To qualify as an Academic Honor Squad, the women’s lacrosse team must have posted a 3.2 or higher team GPA for the academic year.

University of Virginia IWLCA Division I Academic Honor Roll
Maureen Duffy SR Media Studies/Entrepreneurship
Devon Gogerty JR Media Studies/Global Culture and Commerce
Mel Josephson JR Public Policy and Leadership
Payton Meister SR Media Studies/Entrepreneurship
Lauren Pederson GR Commerce
Lily Spyredes JR Commerce/Data Science
Wylly Willmott JR English/Leadership & Public Policy

Related Stories