Cavaliers Earn IWLCA Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) announced Wednesday (July 23) its academic honors for the 2025 season. Seven Cavaliers were selected to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll while the entire Virginia team was honored on the All-Academic Squad list.

To be eligible for the Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.

To qualify as an Academic Honor Squad, the women’s lacrosse team must have posted a 3.2 or higher team GPA for the academic year.