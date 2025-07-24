Four UVA Rowers to Compete Internationally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four University of Virginia rowers will compete in upcoming international competitions.

Paula Lutz and Emma Alimbau-Borràs will compete in the 2025 U23 World Rowing Championships, held July 23-27 in Poznan, Poland. Riley Richardson will race in the 2025 Junior Pan American Games, held Aug. 9-23 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Catherine Chénier-Gagnon will row in the 2025 FISU World University Games from July 25-27 in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region of Germany.

Lutz, a rising second-year, will race in the women’s quadruple sculls for Germany. Lutz and her German crew finished fourth in the same event at the U23 World Rowing Championships in St. Catharines, Canada. Lutz helped UVA’s Second Varsity Eight to a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Championship and second-place showing at the ACC Championship in 2024-25.

Incoming Ohio State transfer Alimbau-Borràs will compete in the women’s four for Spain. Alimbau-Borràs earned a silver medal in the women’s pair at the 2023 World Rowing Championship and finished fifth in the same event in 2023.

Richardson, a rising senior, will row for Canada in three events at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games. Richardson helped the UVA’s Varsity Four to a fourth-place showing at the ACC Championship and 14th-place finish at the NCAA Championship. Richardson will row in the women’s pair, four and eight in Paraguay.

Chénier-Gagnon, a graduate transfer from McGill University, will compete for Canada in the women’s double sculls at the FISU World University Games in Germany. Chénier-Gagnon competed for Canada at the 2024 FISU World University Championships in the Netherlands and finished 11th in the women’s single.