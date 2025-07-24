Eleven Cavaliers Competing at World Aquatics Championships

SINGAPORE– Eleven Virginia swimming student-athletes and alumni are competing at the FINA World Aquatics Championships July 26 through August 3 at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore.

Prelims start at 10 pm ET each day with finals at 7 am the next morning. Prelim and finals sessions will stream live on Peacock.

Virginia has nine women and two men competing in 20 individual events. The UVA contingent includes three incoming first years in Sara Curtis, Lana Pudar and Thomas Heilman. Eight of the 11 will be competing for Team USA.

Cavaliers Competing at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Jack Aikins (USA): 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke

100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke Aimee Canny (RSA): 200m Freestyle, 200m IM

200m Freestyle, 200m IM Sara Curtis (ITA): 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle

50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle Claire Curzan (USA): 200m Backstroke

200m Backstroke Kate Douglass (USA): 50m Butterfly, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke

50m Butterfly, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke Katie Grimes (USA): 400m IM

400m IM Thomas Heilman (USA): 100m Butterfly

100m Butterfly Anna Moesch (USA): 4×100 Free Relay

4×100 Free Relay Lana Pudar (BIH): 100m Butterfly, 200m Butterfly

100m Butterfly, 200m Butterfly Alex Walsh (USA): 200m Breaststroke, 200m IM

200m Breaststroke, 200m IM Gretchen Walsh (USA): 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly

CAVALIER EVENT SCHEDULE

July 26, 10 pm

W 100 Fly Prelims

W 200 IM Prelims

4×100 Free Relay Prelims

July 27, 7 am

W 100 Fly Semis

W 200 IM Semis

4×100 Free Relay Finals

July 27, 10 pm

W 100 Breast Prelims

M 100 Back Prelims

July 28, 7 am

W 100 Breast Semis

W 100 Fly Finals

W 200 IM Finals

M 100 Back Semis

July 28, 10 pm

W 200 Free Prelims

July 29, 7 am

W 200 Free Semis

W 100 Breast Finals

M 100 Back Finals

July 29, 10 pm

W 200 Fly Prelims

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Prelims

July 30, 7 am

W 200 Free Finals

W 200 Fly Semis

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Finals

July 30, 10 pm

W 100 Free Prelims

W 200 Breast Prelims

M 200 Back Prelims

W 4×200 Free Relay Prelims

July 31, 7 am

W 100 Free Semis

W 200 Breast Semis

M 200 Back Semis

W 200 Fly Finals

W 4×200 Free Relay Finals

July 31, 10 pm

W 200 Back Prelims

W 50 Fly Prelims

M 100 Fly Prelims

Aug 1, 7 am

W 100 Free Finals

W 200 Breast Finals

M 200 Back Finals

W 200 Back Semis

W 50 Fly Semis

M 100 Fly Semis

M 4×200 Free Relay Finals

Aug 1, 10 pm

W 50 Free Prelims

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Prelims

Aug 2, 7 am

W 200 Back Finals

W 50 Fly Finals

M 100 Fly Finals

W 50 Free Semis

M 4×200 Free Relay Finals

Aug 2, 10 pm

W 400IM Prelims

4×100 Medley Relay Prelims

Aug 3, 7 am