Two Cavaliers Win Silver to Open World Championships

SINGAPORE– Ten Virginia swimming student-athletes and alumni are competing at the FINA World Aquatics Championships July 26 through August 3 at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore.
Prelims start at 10 pm ET each day with finals at 7 am the next morning. Prelim and finals sessions will stream live on Peacock.
Sunday, July 27 Recap
Alumna Kate Douglass and rising sophomore Anna Moesch both earned silver medals with the women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay in the first day of competition. Moesch and Douglass swam in the prelims, giving the Americans the top time of 3:33.57, with Douglass clocking a 52.04 on her split.
Douglass swam the second leg of the final, with the American squad trailing the Australians until the final leg when Torri Huske put the Americans ahead, only to have the Olivia Wunsh surge at the end to outtouch Huske by 0.44. Gretchen Walsh was slated to swim the third leg of the relay, but was a late medical scratch, replaced by Erin Gemmell.
Walsh swam in the semis of the 100m Butterfly earlier in the session, tying for the top time with a 56.07. Huske had been slated to compete in the 100 Fly, but scratched the event to concentrate on the 4×100 Free Relay.
Alex Walsh also began competition on the opening day, swimming the 200m IM. Walsh had the second-fastest time in the semifinals, posting a 2:08.49.
Finals for the 100 Fly and 200 IM will take place during the 7 a.m. ET session on Monday, July 28.
Douglass will swim in her first individual event, the 100m Breast, during Sunday’s 10 p.m. ET prelims session. Rising senior Jack Aikins is also scheduled to swim in the prelims of the 100m Back. All sessions stream live on Peacock.
Cavaliers Competing at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships
- Jack Aikins (USA): 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke
- Aimee Canny (RSA): 200m Freestyle, 200m IM
- Sara Curtis (ITA): 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle
- Claire Curzan (USA): 200m Backstroke
- Kate Douglass (USA): 50m Butterfly, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke
- Katie Grimes (USA): 400m IM
- Thomas Heilman (USA): 100m Butterfly
- Anna Moesch (USA): 4×100 Free Relay
- Alex Walsh (USA): 200m Breaststroke, 200m IM
- Gretchen Walsh (USA): 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly
Lana Pudar (BIH) qualified for the 100m Butterfly and 200m Butterfly, but will not be competing
