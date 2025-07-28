Morris Named to Maxwell Preseason Watchlist

PHILADELPHIA – Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris has been named to the 89th Maxwell Award preseason watchlist, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday (July 28). The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

The full list consists of 80 players nationwide. Morris is one of 17 ACC players to be recognized, the second most among any conference in the country.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 11, 2025, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 25, 2025. The winner of the 89th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec.11, 2025. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ashton Jeanty from Boise State University was the 2024 Maxwell Award winner and was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 1st round of the NFL draft.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

