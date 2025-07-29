Three Cavaliers Named to U.S. Roster for World Lacrosse U20 Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Will Erdmann (midfield) and incoming freshmen Robby Hopper (LSM/defense) and Brendan Millon (attack) have been named to final 22-player roster that will represent to the United States at the 2025 World Lacrosse Men’s U20 Championship, USA Lacrosse announced Tuesday (July 29). The 20-team event takes place from Aug. 15-24 on Jeju Island, Korea.

The Cavaliers’ three selections tied for the most among all programs nationwide. Additionally, Millon and Hopper accounted for two of the team’s four recent high school graduates.

Beginning with an initial tryout in June 2024, head coach Shawn Nadelen, who also serves as head coach at Towson University, and his staff have had five opportunities to evaluate the nation’s top young players. They announced the final roster following a recent training camp at Cornell University.

The United States opens pool play on Aug. 16 in a game against Canada followed by contests against Australia and the Haudenosaunee. All four participants from Pool A automatically advance to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, which begin Aug. 21. The gold medal game is scheduled for Aug. 24.

The U.S. has won each of the previous nine World Lacrosse men’s junior field championships. Former Cavaliers Quentin Matsui and Danny Parker were part of the most recent junior championship, which was held in Limerick, Ireland in 2022. Matsui, Parker and the rest of the U.S. squad defeated Canada 12-10 in the championship game.

This year’s championship mark the first time this event has been held in Asia since 1996, when the U.S. U19 team defeated Australia 13-8 in the championship game in Tokyo.

United State World Championships U20 Roster

Name Pos Hometown School Kyle Bergen M Newtown Square, Pa. Notre Dame ‘28 Rhett Chambers A Larchmont, N.Y. Providence ‘27 Owen Duffy A East Quogue, N.Y. North Carolina ‘27 Will Erdmann M Norwalk, Conn. Virginia ‘27 Kyle Foster D Phoenix, Md. Ohio State ‘27 Thomas Gravino M Victor, N.Y. Maryland ‘27 Zach Hayashi FO North Potomac, Md. Navy ‘27 Robby Hopper D Severna Park, Md. Virginia ‘29 Patrick Jameison G Devon, Pa. Duke ‘27 Quintan Kilrain D Purcellville, Va. Johns Hopkins ‘27 Colin Kurdyla M Bridgewater, N.J. Rutgers ‘27 Shawn Lyght D Scotch Plains, N.J. Notre Dame ‘27 Michael Marshall D Westfield, N.J. Cornell ‘28 Brendan Millon A Reisterstown, Md. Virginia ‘29 Anderson Moore G Birmingham, Ala. Georgetown ‘27 Rowyn Nurry A Avondale, Pa. Cornell ‘29 Charlie Packard M Hingham, Mass. Richmond ‘27 Anthony Raio M Dix Hills, N.Y. North Carolina ‘29 Jack Schultz M Ridgewood, N.J. Maryland ‘28 Tim Shannehan A Fairfield, Conn. Boston University ‘28 Jack Speidell A East Setauket, N.Y. Harvard ‘27 Brady Wambach FO Pittsford, N.Y. North Carolina ‘27

