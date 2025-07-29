Tiffany Announces Incoming 2025 Signing Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany officially announced the Cavaliers’ incoming 2025 signing class on Tuesday (July 29).

Patrick Biese (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Ben Boyer (Dallas, Texas), Owen Crann (Westford, Mass.), Charlie Halpert (Haverford, Pa.), Robby Hopper (Severna Park, Md.), Brayden Lahey (Granger, Ind.), Wes Martin (Charlottesville, Va.), Griff Meyer (Lower Merion, Pa.), Brendan Millon (Reisterstown, Md.) and Lindan Verville (Needham, Mass.) are set to join the program this fall.

“The 10 men that have committed to the legacy that is UVA Lacrosse clearly understand the responsibility they now have on their shoulders to further advance our program,” Tiffany said.

“Our recruiting class of 2025 is eager to be held to a higher standard as well as engage as an active and collaborative partner in our developmental process. This determination is evident in all of them, and we will grow with this collection of highly competitive and skilled athletes. Our staff is thrilled with the both the impact and positional balance this crew provides our program.”

UVA’s 10 signees makeup the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class according to Inside Lacrosse. The Cavaliers are the country’s only program whose entire class is made up of five- and four-star prospects.