Tiffany Announces Incoming 2025 Signing Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany officially announced the Cavaliers’ incoming 2025 signing class on Tuesday (July 29). 

Patrick Biese (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Ben Boyer (Dallas, Texas), Owen Crann (Westford, Mass.), Charlie Halpert (Haverford, Pa.), Robby Hopper (Severna Park, Md.), Brayden Lahey (Granger, Ind.), Wes Martin (Charlottesville, Va.), Griff Meyer (Lower Merion, Pa.), Brendan Millon (Reisterstown, Md.) and Lindan Verville (Needham, Mass.) are set to join the program this fall. 

“The 10 men that have committed to the legacy that is UVA Lacrosse clearly understand the responsibility they now have on their shoulders to further advance our program,” Tiffany said. 

“Our recruiting class of 2025 is eager to be held to a higher standard as well as engage as an active and collaborative partner in our developmental process. This determination is evident in all of them, and we will grow with this collection of highly competitive and skilled athletes. Our staff is thrilled with the both the impact and positional balance this crew provides our program.” 

UVA’s 10 signees makeup the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class according to Inside Lacrosse. The Cavaliers are the country’s only program whose entire class is made up of five- and four-star prospects. 

NamePositionHeightWeightHometownHigh School
Patrick BieseGoalie6-5215Chapel Hill, N.C.Culver Academy
Ben BoyerLSM/Defense6-2190Dallas, TexasHighland Park
Owen CrannMidfield5-11180Westford, Mass.Middlesex
Charlie HalpertDefense6-2185Haverford, Pa.Haverford
Robby HopperLSM/Defense6-5195Severna Park, Md.Archbishop Spalding
Brayden LaheyAttack5-10175Granger, Ind.Trinity-Pawling
Wes MartinMidfield6-1195Charlottesville, Va.St. Anne's-Belfield
Griff MeyerFaceoff/Midfield5-7185Lower Merion, Pa.Haverford
Brendan MillonAttack6-1180Reisterstown, Md.McDonogh
Lindan VervilleMidfield5-11200Needham, Mass.Belmont Hill

Signing Class of 2025

Patrick Biese • G • 6-5 • 215 • Chapel Hill, N.C.

HIGH SCHOOL 

  • Nation’s No. 57 prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse 
  • 2025 USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-American 
  • 2024-25 Silver A’s Award for academic excellence 
  • Named Midwest Player of the Week in 2024 
  • Played club for Team 91 Long Island under coach Jimmy Mule 
  • Played tight end for Culver Military Academy 

PERSONAL 

  • Son of Melanie and Kevin Biese 
  • Has two siblings, Evie and Charlotte 
  • Served as defensive coordinator and goalie coach after tearing ACL his senior year 
  • Outside of lacrosse, enjoys working in contracting and construction, hunting, fishing and cooking 

WHY UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia for its great team environment, amazing coaches, beautiful Grounds and its proximity to home.” 

Ben Boyer • LSM/D • 6-2 • 190, Dallas, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL 

  • Nation’s No. 4 LSM and No. 41 overall prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse 
  • Four-Star prospect according to Inside Lacrosse and National Lacrosse Federation 
  • Two-time USA Lacrosse High School All-American (2024-25) 
  • USA Lacrosse South All-Region LSM (2025) 
  • National Senior All-America Game participant (2025) 
  • Two-time Texas High School Lacrosse state champion (2023 & 2025) 
  • Two-time Highland Park Team Defensive MVP (2023 & 2025) 
  • Two-time Texas High School Lacrosse All-State LSM (2024-25) 
  • Highland Park team captain as a senior (2025) 
  • Adrenaline Senior All-American LSM (2025) 
  • Played for Highland Park head coach Mike Pressler and defensive coordinator Matt Dunn 
  • Competed on the club circuit for Madlax under coach Harrison Holak 

PERSONAL 

  • Son of Lisa and Terry Boyer 
  • Older sister Lizanne plays tennis at Texas A&M 
  • Also played football, basketball, baseball, track & field, golf and lacrosse 
  • Began focusing on lacrosse his sophomore year of high school 
  • Enjoys playing golf, spike ball, pickleball and basketball, spending time with his dog Gus, and fishing and hunting with his grandfather 

WHY UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia because it’s truly the best of both worlds—the top lacrosse program in the nation, along with being a great all-around university. I really love the coaching staff, and when I visited, every single player on the team welcomed me into the fold.” 

Owen Crann • M • 5-11 • 180 • Westford, Mass.

HIGH SCHOOL 

  • No. 56 overall prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse 
  • Two-time USA Lacrosse High School All-American (2024-25) 
  • New Balance All-American Senior Game selection (2025) 
  • National Senior All-America Game participant (2025) 
  • No. 1 player in Massachusetts, according to Boston Lax Net (2025). 
  • Independent School League MVP (2025) 
  • Three-time ISL All League (2023-25) 
  • Three-time NEPSAC All New England (2023-25) 
  • Second two-time team captain (2024-25) in Middlesex program history 
  • Boston Herald All-Scholastic (2025) 
  • Tallied a school record 318 Career Points at Middlesex in his career 
  • Played club for Laxachusetts based in Boston 
  • Also played hockey, football and soccer for Middlesex 

PERSONAL 

  • Son of Paul and Gail Crann 
  • Has three siblings, Carolina, PJ and Ryan 
  • Cousin, Liam, played soccer at Colgate (2023-2026) 
  • Cousin, Mark, played lacrosse at Yale (2013-2016) 
  • Cousin, Patrick, played lacrosse and soccer at St. Mikes (2019-2021) 
  • Raised $1,000 for cancer research through the A Shot For Life organization 
  • Enjoys coaching younger aspiring athletes, fishing and playing golf 

WHY UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia because I wanted to attend a place where I can reach my highest potential as a student, athlete, and human. UVA has a great balance of everything that I am looking for. I am especially looking forward to joining the brotherhood that has been built by great coaches that prioritize strong culture.” 

Charlie Halpert • D • 6-2 • 185 • Haverford, Pa.

HIGH SCHOOL 

  • Four-start prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse 
  • Two-time First Team All-League (2024-25) 
  • Haverford School team captain (2025) 
  • Four-time varsity lettermen (2022-25) 
  • John Nostrant Award recipient (2025) 
  • Played club for Big 4 HHH under coach Liam Banks 

PERSONAL 

  • Son of Sam and Vanessa Halpert 
  • Has three siblings, Reed, Lily and Peter 
  • Father, Sam, played squash at Harvard from 1990-93 
  • Loves Philadelphia sports teams and spending time with his brothers 

WHY UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia for the world-class academics and the opportunity to compete for a national championship. Playing for Virginia alongside such amazing coaches and players has been a dream of mine since I was a child.” 

Robby Hopper • LSM/D • 6-5 • 200 • Severna Park, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL 

  • Nation’s top LSM and No. 8 overall prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse  
  • National Lacrosse Federation’s highest ranked LSM and No. 4 overall prospect  
  • USA Lacrosse U20 training camp invitee (2025) 
  • National Senior All-America Game participant (2025) 
  • New Balance All-America Senior Game participant (2025) 
  • USA Lacrosse High School All-American  
  • Baltimore All-Metro First Team  
  • First Team All-Maryland  
  • Anne Arundel County Player of the Year  
  • Washington Post All-Met First Team Archbishop Spalding MVP  Also played football and basketball at Archbishop Spalding  
  • Played club for the Annapolis Hawks under coach Sean Cottle

PERSONAL 

  • Son of Denise and Jim Hopper 
  • Has four siblings, Jimmy Hopper, Lindsay Hopper, Jake Furtaw and Paige Rice 
  • Father, Jim, played football at Shepherd University 
  • Aunt, Susan, played basketball at Bucknell University 
  • Enjoys skiing, surfing and other water sports 

WHY UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia because of its all-around excellence. It checks all the boxes. It was the perfect distance from home, Charlottesville is an amazing town, there are great people, and most of all, they have great coaches. UVA was everything I wanted in a college.” 

Brayden Lahey • A • 5-10 • 175 • Granger, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL 

  • Four-star prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse 
  • First Team Team All-New England West 1 during post-grad year at Deerfield Academy (2025) 
  • Trinity-Pawling team MVP (2024) 
  • Trinity-Pawling team Coach’s award (2024) 
  • Team captain of Trinity-Pawling team (2023-24) 
  • Scored more than 40 points as a freshman (2021) 
  • Head Prefect at Trinity-Pawling School 
  • Trinity-Pawling Wells and Trinity-Pawling McCollom Award recipient for character and leadership 
  • Played club for True Illinois (2021-22), Express North (2021-22) and Prime Time (2023-24) 

PERSONAL 

  • Son of Matthew and Jennifer Lahey 
  • Both parents attended UVA 
  • Father played football at Notre Dame from 1991-92 
  • Has two siblings, Tyler and Emmerson 
  • Brother, Tyler, played lacrosse at Lehigh from 2022-24 
  • Uncle played tennis for Notre Dame in 1986 
  • Enjoys playing guitar, singing, playing pool, ping pong and darts 

WHY UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia not only to better myself as a scholar and play lacrosse at the highest level, but also to immerse myself in the genuine, lighthearted atmosphere the institution creates. I believe UVA offers a perfect balance of academics and athletics, allowing students to experience the best of both worlds. I have also observed firsthand, through my parents, the enduring nature and strength of the friendships formed at UVA. It is the authenticity within those relationships that I admire most about this wonderful university.” 

Wes Martin, M • 6-1 • 195 • Charlottesville, Va.

HIGH SCHOOL 

  • Nation’s No. 58 prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse 
  • National Lacrosse Federation’s No. 38 prospect 
  • Helped St. Anne’s-Belfield School to a VPL state championship as a senior (2025) 
  • Two-time First Team All-Central Virginia (2024-25) 
  • Two-time First Team All-State (2024-25) 
  • Three-time First Team Virginia Prep League (2022-25) 
  • Played club for the Richmond Hawks and Madlax 
  • Also played varsity football his freshman and senior seasons at STAB 

PERSONAL 

  • Son of Jessica and Lan Martin 
  • Has three siblings, George, Jack and Josie 
  • Enjoys playing guitar 

WHY UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia because of its outstanding reputation for both lacrosse and academics. The team has a history of competing at the highest level and a culture that pushes you to grow physically, mentally and personally. I’m looking forward to being surrounded by likeminded people – coaches, teammates and classmates – who are all driven to succeed. It’s a destination where I know I’ll be challenged, supported, and pushed to be my best.”

Griff Meyer • FO/M • 5-7 • 185 • Lower Merion, Pa.

HIGH SCHOOL  

  • Nation’s No. 24 prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse 
  • USA Lacrosse U20 training camp invitee (2025) 
  • New Balance All-America Senior Game participant (2025)  
  • USA Lacrosse High School All-American 
  • Pennsylvania First Team All-State (2025) 
  • Inter-Academic League First Team All-League (2025) 
  • Played club for Team 91 Maryland alongside UVA teammates McCabe Millon and Malachi Jones 
  • Also played football and was on wrestling team at Haverford

PERSONAL 

  • Son of Charles and Sheryl Meyer 
  • Has five siblings, Brian, Avery, Erica, Mel and Lesley 
  • Brother Brian Meyer played lacrosse at Lehigh from 2016-19 
  • Enjoys fishing, weightlifting and hiking

WHY UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia for its excellent academic reputation and the high standard of lacrosse that the program upholds year after year.” 

Brendan Millon • A • 6-1 • 180 • Reisterstown, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL 

  • Consensus No. 1 overall prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse and National Lacrosse Federation 
  • 2025 C. Markland Kelly Award recipient 
  • 2025 MIAA Player of the Year 
  • Three-time MIAA champion 
  • Two-time MIAA championship game MVP 
  • Two-time USA Mid-Atlantic Player of the Year (2024-25) 
  • USA Lacrosse High School All-American 
  • Three-time First team All-MIAA 
  • Recorded 151 Goals 100 Assists in his high school career 
  • Team captain for McDonogh School 
  • Played club for Team 91 Maryland under his father, Mark Millon and alongside UVA teammates Griff Meyer and Malachi Jones 
  • Two-time Dean’s List recipient 

PERSONAL 

  • Father, Mark, played lacrosse at UMass (1990-93) and was inducted into the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2009 
  • Mother, Erin, played lacrosse at Maryland (1989-90) and was inducted into U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2014 
  • Has one brother, McCabe, who also plays lacrosse at Virginia (2024-pres.) 
  • Enjoys playing guitar for his friends and boating with his family 

Why UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia because it offers everything I was looking for. It has an elite lacrosse program, great academics, a vibrant campus life, and an amazing culture overall.” 

Lindan Verville • M • 5-11 • 200 • Needham, Mass.

HIGH SCHOOL 

  • Nation’s No. 52 prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse 
  • Two-time Lacrosse All-Independent School League (2024-25) 
  • Two-time ISL champion (2024-25) 
  • All-New England (2025) 
  • Two-time Boston Lacrosse All-American (2024-25) 
  • Team captain and Team MVP as a senior (2025) 
  • Four-year lacrosse letterwinner at Belmont Hill (2022-25) 
  • Also played hockey and was team captain in 2025 
  • Played club for Laxachusetts (2016-24) 

PERSONAL 

  • Son of Carrie and Mark Verville 
  • Has two siblings, Emmie and Maisie 
  • Father, Mark, played lacrosse at Vermont (1994-98) 
  • Mother, Carrie, played softball at UVM (1994-98) 
  • Loves spending time at the lake and watching the New England Patriots 

WHY UVA?
“I chose the University of Virginia because of its well-roundedness. It provides the perfect combination of a high-class education and the chance to compete for a national championship year after year. I could never pass on the opportunity of living on a beautiful campus in such an awesome town.” 

