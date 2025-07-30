Meghen Hengerer Named Assistant Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia field hockey head coach Ole Keusgen announced Wednesday (July 30) that Virginia alum Meghen Hengerer has joined his staff as an assistant coach.

A five-year letter winner, All-ACC and NFHCA All-Region selection, Hengerer has transitioned from her role as a star midfielder for the Cavaliers to a member of the coaching staff.

“We’re excited to welcome Meghen to our coaching staff,” said Keusgen. “Her work ethic and authenticity have always stood out and after five years with us as a student-athlete, she brings a unique and valuable perspective.”

This past season, Hengerer started all 19 games to cap off her career. She played in in a total of 86 games with 70 starts. She is a three-time All-ACC Academic team and ACC honor roll honoree as well as named to the NFHCA National Academic team. The Bedminster, N.J., native was selected as a two-time team co-captain and was voted Teammate of the Year at the Hoos Choice Awards.

In her first season in 2020-21, Hengerer appeared in all 18 games with 14 starts and was invited to the US U21 Selection Camp after the US Women’s National Championship in the summer of 2021. She was named to the US U21 roster and named an alternate for the FIH Junior World Cup team.

“Meghen’s experience and deep understanding of our program will be a great asset as she steps into this new role and continues to impact our team,” said Keusgen.

Hengerer earned her BA from UVA in speech communication disorders in 2024 and her M.Ed in 2025.