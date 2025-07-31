McClain Named as Director of Operations for Volleyball & Wrestling

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Ansley McClain was named director of operations for Virginia volleyball and wrestling by head coaches Shannon Wells and Steve Garland on Thursday (July 31). McClain will also serve as a technical coordinator for the volleyball program.

“Ansley McClain stood out immediately in the interview process to both me and Garland with her understanding and experience in Power 4 athletics, familiarity with the ACC and her drive to build championship-level systems,” Wells said. “Her experience helping launch Clemson Gymnastics in its inaugural season speaks to her initiative, attention to detail and commitment to excellence no matter what sport she is working with. Ansley is one of those people who go above and beyond in everything she does. Although she is a former volleyball player, she brings a passion for elite sports and a mindset that will elevate both program’s student-athletes and staff experiences at UVA!”

No stranger to the ACC, McClain comes to Charlottesville after two years at Clemson.

During her time at Clemson, McClain served as a graduate assistant for the gymnastics program and oversaw all operations during the team’s inaugural season. In addition to her gymnastics duties, she was also heavily involved in the volleyball program’s operations.

McClain arrived at Clemson after spending several years in the operations and recruiting offices for the Georgia football program. During her time with the Bulldogs, McClain assisted the football operations staff and coordinated campus visits for recruits.

While enrolled at the University of Georgia, McClain served as the head volleyball and soccer coach at St. Joseph’s Middle School in Athens, Ga., and served as the director of volleyball for the Oconee County Parks and Recreation Department.

McClain graduated in 2021 from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of science degree in sports management and a minor in human development. She also holds a master of science in athletic leadership from Clemson University.

“We are grateful that Ansley has decided to join our teams,” Garland said. “Both Volleyball and Wrestling will benefit greatly from her hard work and professionalism, and the expectation is that she will learn and grow while making an impact here on our programs.”