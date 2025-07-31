Virginia Hosts Villanova in Exhibition Contest on Oct. 24

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two of college basketball’s elite programs will clash in a high-profile preseason exhibition when Virginia hosts Villanova on Friday, Oct. 24 at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The exhibition matchup features two national powerhouses with championship pedigrees. Virginia captured the NCAA title in 2019, while Villanova earned national championships in 2016 and 2018. Over the past decade, the Wildcats and Cavaliers have consistently ranked among the nation’s best, with Villanova tallying 255 wins (7th-most in Division I) and Virginia recording 243 wins (13th-most).

Tickets for UVA’s first-ever exhibition against a Division I opponent will be free of charge for season ticket members, who may claim up to the number of seats in their season ticket package at no cost, and can purchase additional general admission tickets starting today. Season ticket members will receive specific email communication regarding their exclusive access.

Courtside season ticket members may claim their seats through the same process.

JPJ suite holders will receive separate communication from the Virginia Athletics Foundation regarding suite reservations.

All other seats, except for courtside rows one and two, will be general admission seating for $25. Tickets will go on sale online at uvatix.com beginning Monday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.

Free parking is available first come first served in the JPJ garage, JPJ South, East and West lots, Emmett Ivy Garage (EIG) and The Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. Given the anticipated demand for premium seat locations, fans are encouraged to arrive early and park at EIG and The Park. A free fan shuttle will be available pregame and postgame at The Park, starting at 6 p.m.

UVA holds a 6-3 advantage in the all-time series that dates back to 1981. The Cavaliers defeated the Wildcats 70-60 in a Hall of Fame Series event in Baltimore last season. UVA is 2-0 against Villanova in Charlottesville, including an 86-75 win over the Wildcats during their 2015-16 championship season.

Both programs feature new head coaches. UVA Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom has posted a 221-127 mark in 11 seasons, including a 52-21 record the past two seasons at VCU. Villanova’s Kevin Willard has a 335-249 mark in 18 seasons, including a 65-39 record the past three seasons at Maryland.

The exhibition provides UVA fans a first look at the 2025-26 Cavaliers, which includes newcomers Dallin Hall (BYU), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Toledo), Martin Carrere (VCU), Silas Barksdale (Woodside High School), Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao Basket), Johann Grünloh (RASTA Vechta) and Chance Mallory (St. Anne’s Belfield). They are joined by redshirt sophomores Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts, who return from last year’s squad.

Fans interested in becoming season-ticket members for Virginia men’s basketball can join the waitlist here. Single-game, group and mini-plan ticket information will be available later in the fall at uvatix.com.