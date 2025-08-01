Hernandez Joins Virginia Softball Coaching Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dee Dee Hernandez, a two-time All-Mountain West pitcher at San Diego State, has joined the Virginia softball coaching staff it was announced by head coach Joanna Hardin on Friday (Aug. 1).

A four-year letterwinner at San Diego State, Hernandez posted a 34-18 record with a 3.07 ERA and set the program record with 16 saves in her career. She struck out 200 and walked only 60 in her time in the circle. She finished her career at San Diego State in the top 10 in program history in winning percentage (7th – .654 winning percentage), fewest walks allowed per 7.0 IP (10th – 1.31 per 7.0 innings pitched) and total appearances (10th – 128 appearances).

“Dee Dee is the fit for our staff and I am thrilled she is joining us,” Hardin said. “We utilized the Working Genius assessment to evaluate deficiencies within our staff and system; Dee Dee’s galvanizing and tenacity fill our team map perfectly along with her athletic experience at San Diego State and internationally with Team Mexico. Her energy is contagious; her values align with the UVA Softball mission and pursuit of competitive greatness day in and day out. We can’t wait to get to work with her!”

Hernandez helped the Aztecs claim four straight Mountain West Tournament Championships and earn four straight bids to the NCAA Tournament. In 2024, she was named an All-Mountain West first team selection and was named to the All-Tournament team. That was on the heels of All-Mountain West second team honors as a sophomore in 2023.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be joining the Virginia coaching staff,” Hernandez said. “This game has shaped who I am as a person, and I’m so excited to now be able to pour that same love and passion I have back into the next generations to come. I truly believe that softball evolves young women as athletes as well as enabling them to be strong, confident and compassionate. My goal here is to grow the game, grow personally alongside this amazing staff, and most importantly, help young women be the best versions of themselves on and off the field. It’s a full circle moment, and I can’t wait to get started.”

In addition to her collegiate career, Hernandez has competed with Team Mexico since 2018. In her training and competition with Team Mexico, she was in contention for a roster spot in the 2020 Olympic Games. Upon completing her collegiate career, Hernandez will continue to train with Team Mexico to compete for a spot with the team for the 2028 Olympic Games.