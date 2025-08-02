Cavaliers Turn In Impressive Performances on Day 3 of USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Five current and former Cavaliers turned in impressive performances including Gary Martin’s second school record of the weekend on the third day of competition at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday (August 2).

In the men’s 1500-meter final, Gary Martin ran a blistering 3:32.03 for a new personal best and NCAA No.8 all-dates time. Martin broke his own school record in the first round running a personal best of 3:33.01 for which he went on to lower by nearly a second as the only collegiate athlete in the final. Not done yet, Martin is set to toe the line in the men’s 5000-meter final tomorrow, Sunday August 2 at 1:52 p.m. PT.

In the women’s 1500-meter final, Virginia alum Margot Appleton ran a strong race finishing in 10th place clocking 4:09.40.

The trio of current and former Cavaliers including Derek Johnson, Nate Mountain and Yasin Sado finished in the top 10 in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase final. Running with the front pack, Sado crossed the line in sixth place clocking 8:30.54. Mountain finished in eighth place with his time of 8:30.87 while Johnson rounded out the top 10 finishers with clocking 8:31.71.

Cavalier Competition Schedule (*Times are Pacific)

Sunday, August 3

1:52 p.m. PT | Men’s 5000m Final (Gary Martin)