Tiffany Inks Transfers Aidan Murnane, Michael Meredith

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany officially announced Monday (Aug. 4) the signing of transfers Aidan Murnane (Briarcliff, N.Y.) and Michael Meredith (Towson, Md.).
Both Murnane and Meredith are close defensemen and look to bolster a position group that lost several key pieces from last season. In 2025, Virginia finished inside the nation’s top 10 in both ground balls and caused turnovers per game in addition to leading the country in man-down defense.
“We had a need, and how fortunate we were to fulfill such need with Aidan and Michael,” Tiffany said. “With the graduation of five defensemen, our team needed additional support on our defensive end of the field right away.
“Enter Aidan first, and then Michael later this summer. We added two stalwart defenders who have already proven themselves in college. [Assistant coach] Logan Greco and I cannot wait to get Aidan and Michael into our training sessions and bring them up to speed on our schemes and nomenclature.”
Murnane comes to Charlottesville from Colgate University having started in 39 of his 40 career appearances dating back to his freshman season (2022). In 2024, he was named a second-team All-Patriot League selection after finishing second on the team and ninth the conference in caused turnovers (20) and collected a career-best 38 ground balls. Murnane led the Red Raiders in caused turnovers in back-to-back years, including his freshman campaign. Murnane comes to UVA with one season of eligibility remaining after suffering a season-ending injury in Colgate’s 2025 season opener against Penn State.
Meredith competed at Jacksonville University last season, where he started in 12 of 14 possible games and was named First Team All-ASUN as a true freshman. He tied for fourth on the team in caused turnovers (12) and added 19 ground balls. Meredith also registered goals against Hampton and Utah. He collected a season-high four ground balls against Duke. Meredith committed to the Dolphins as a four-star high school prospect and is UVA’s first former Boys’ Latin player to sign with Virginia in more than 25 years.
