Fifteen Cavaliers Competing at TYR Summer Championships

IRVINE, Calif. – Fifteen members of the Virginia swimming team will be competing at the 2025 TYR Summer Championships August 5-8 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.
The TYR Summer Championships is a separate event from the Pro Swim Series and serves as a high-level competition for elite swimmers in a long-course meters (LCM) format.
Virginia will have fifteen swimmers competing, with nine women and six men. UVA has at least one swimmer swimming each event except the 800m Free on the women’s side and three events of the men’s side.
Prelims will take place at 12 p.m. ET each day with finals at 8 p.m. ET. The top eight swimmers advance to the A Final with 9-16 in the B Final and 17-24 in the C Final.
All sessions will stream live on the USA Swimming Network app. Live results will be posted to Meet Mobile.
Cavaliers Competing at the 2025 Summer Championships
WOMEN
Bailey Hartman: 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 100 Free
Sophia Knapp: 400 Free, 1500 Free
Lawson Ficken: 50 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly
Madi Mintenko: 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free
Carly Novelline: 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 50 Back,
Emma Redman: 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM
Maggie Schalow: 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 200 Fly
Zoe Skirboll: 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM
Charlotte Wilson: 50 Back 100 Back, 200 Back
MEN
Tristen Davin: 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back
Matthew Heilman: 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 IM
Simon Lins: 50 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly
Sebastien Sergile: 100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Back, 200 IM
Will Thompson: 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back
Dillon Wright: 400 Free, 400 IM
Tuesday, August 5
1500m Freestyle – Knapp
200m Individual Medley – Redman, Skirboll | Sergile
50m Freestyle – Ficken, Mintenko | Lins
200m Backstroke – Wilson | Davin, Sergile, Thompson
50m Breaststroke – Skirboll | Heilman
800m Freestyle
Wednesday, August 6
400m Freestyle – Knapp, Mintenko | Wright
100m Butterfly – Ficken, Hartman, Novelline, Schalow | Lins
200m Breaststroke – Redman, Skirboll | Heilman
400m Freestyle Relay
Thursday, August 7
100m Freestyle – Hartman, Mintenko | Sergile
400m Individual Medley – Redman | Heilman, Wright
50m Butterfly – Ficken, Hartman, Novelline, Schalow | Lins
100m Backstroke – Wilson | Davin, Thompson
800m Freestyle Relay
August 8
800m Freestyle
200m Freestyle – Mintenko | Sergile
100m Breaststroke – Redman, Skirboll | Heilman
200m Butterfly – Hartman, Schalow |
50m Backstroke – Novelline, Wilson | Davin, Thompson
400m Medley Relay