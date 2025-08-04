Fifteen Cavaliers Competing at TYR Summer Championships

IRVINE, Calif. – Fifteen members of the Virginia swimming team will be competing at the 2025 TYR Summer Championships August 5-8 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

The TYR Summer Championships is a separate event from the Pro Swim Series and serves as a high-level competition for elite swimmers in a long-course meters (LCM) format.

Virginia will have fifteen swimmers competing, with nine women and six men. UVA has at least one swimmer swimming each event except the 800m Free on the women’s side and three events of the men’s side.

Prelims will take place at 12 p.m. ET each day with finals at 8 p.m. ET. The top eight swimmers advance to the A Final with 9-16 in the B Final and 17-24 in the C Final.

All sessions will stream live on the USA Swimming Network app. Live results will be posted to Meet Mobile.