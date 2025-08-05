Men’s Golf Among Team Academic Award Recipients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s golf program was one of 75 Division I programs to receive the Platform Golf Team Academic Award annually given by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

UVA earned President’s Special Recognition status for having a team grade point average of 3.5 or better. It marks the sixth time in the last eight years the Cavaliers have been recognized nationally for their academic performance.

Virginia landed four student-athletes on the ACC All-Academic Team last month and senior Paul Chang was honored as a College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District selection as well as a GCAA/Cobalt All-America Scholar.

Harvard (NCAA Division I), Findlay (NCAA Division II), Bowdoin (NCAA Division III), SCAD Savannah (NAIA), Iowa Western (NJCAA Division I), Southwestern (IA) (NJCAA Division II), and Alabama State (HBCU) were all named 2024-25 Academic National Champions for finishing with the top GPA in their respective divisions.