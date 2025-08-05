Sophia Luwis Named Assistant Coach for UVA Rowing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Sophia Luwis has been named assistant coach for the Virginia rowing program, head coach Wesley Ng announced Tuesday (Aug. 5).

Luwis served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator with the Stanford lightweight women’s rowing team in 2024-25.

A native of McLean, Va., Luwis was a standout club rower at the College of William & Mary from 2016-20. She earned her first U.S. National Team spot in 2022, competing in the lightweight women’s quad. After surviving a devastating car accident that left her with serious injuries, Luwis made a remarkable return to racing in 2023, securing multiple podium finishes on the international stage. Her inspiring comeback culminated in a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team as a lightweight spare.

“Sophia Luwis is one of the most exciting young hires in collegiate rowing this summer,” Ng said. “She brings international racing experience, a sharp technical mind and an indomitable spirit to the sport. Having worked with top coaches and trained alongside other elite athletes I know that she will bring a fresh outlook to our team as we continue to evolve. Her rise from ACRA club rowing to World Championship medalist to being named to the Olympic Team is a testament to her honesty, ambition, and relentless drive – qualities she now brings to Virginia and our next generation of athletes. Welcome, Sophia!”

Prior to Stanford, Luwis served as a youth administrative coordinator at Whitemarsh Boat Club (Pa.) from 2023-24 and was an assistant coach for the Lower Merion Crew in Conshohocken, Pa., in 2023.

“I am thrilled to be returning to my home state to join the UVA Rowing team,” Luwis said. “When this opportunity arose, I knew there were very few programs that could pull me away from the West Coast, but UVA was the exception. The combination of the team’s incredible potential, the strength of the coaching staff, and the chance to be closer to family made it the best decision for me. I’m excited for what’s ahead and truly honored to be part of a program with such a strong tradition and bright future.”

Luwis graduated from William & Mary in 2020 with a degree in linguistics, before earning a master’s degree in sports industry management from Georgetown in 2022.