Historic $2.2 Million Gift to Virginia Men’s Swimming Student-Athletes Marks Largest in Program History

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) and Virginia Athletics are excited to announce today (August 5) a historic $2.2 million anonymous commitment, representing a $2.7 million total fundraising impact when coupled with university matching funds, to support scholarships for UVA’s men’s swimming student-athletes.

This transformational gift marks the largest single commitment in the program’s history and comes at a time of unprecedented momentum for the men’s team, led by Head Coach Todd DeSorbo. The investment will significantly enhance the program’s ability to recruit and retain top-tier student-athletes by strengthening scholarship resources.

“We are very grateful for this extraordinary gift,” said Director of Athletics Carla Williams. “The incredible generosity of this commitment will have an immediate and long-lasting impact for UVA men’s swimming which in turn benefits our entire athletics program. It’s also a powerful endorsement of the trajectory of men’s swimming at the University of Virginia.”

DeSorbo, who has built the program into a national contender since taking the helm, echoed the excitement.

“This gift couldn’t come at a more pivotal time,” DeSorbo said. “We’re bringing in what I believe is the best recruiting class in the country, and maybe one of the best in NCAA history. This support will help us continue to build a team that competes for championships and represents the University at the highest level.”

The nation’s top-ranked 2025 recruiting class will arrive in Charlottesville this summer. Among the standout newcomers are three swimmers ranked in the top 10 nationally: Thomas Heilman (Western Albemarle HS, Crozet, Va.), Maximus Williamson (Southlake, Texas), and Nathan Szobota (Richmond, Va.). Heilman competed for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in the 200m and 100m butterfly.

DeSorbo highlighted the depth of the incoming class, which includes Thomas Mercer, Blake Amlicke, and Josh Howat, swimmers he said, “might have been No. 1 in any other recruiting year.” In total, 12 first-years are set to join the program. “I wouldn’t be surprised if all 12 made our ACC championship team as freshmen,” DeSorbo added. “They’re that good.”

The new class will join a talented core of returning athletes, including rising sophomores David King and Spencer Nicholas, who have already etched their names into UVA’s record books. As well as upperclassman Jack Aikins, a 2025 World Championship Qualifier, and mainstay Sebastien Sergile.

This historic gift strengthens Virginia Swimming ’s long-term sustainability and aligns with a broader commitment across Virginia Athletics to secure the future of Olympic sports through scholarships. The Virginia Athletics Foundation continues to prioritize endowment growth as a cornerstone of its strategic fundraising efforts.

“This commitment reflects a shared belief in the power of scholarship support to shape lives and elevate our Olympic sport programs,” said Kevin Miller, Executive Director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation. “It marks a meaningful milestone, not just for men’s swimming, but for the future of Virginia athletics. We are deeply grateful for and inspired by the generosity of this donor.”

To follow the lead of this generous donor by supporting Virginia men’s swimming scholarships email Drew Ossakow at wne7mt@virginia.edu.

For more information about supporting UVA student-athletes through scholarship endowments, visit VirginiaAthleticsFoundation.com.