Virginia Announces 2025-26 Women’s Golf Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s golf coach Ria Scott announced the program’s 2025-26 schedule today (Aug. 5). The Cavaliers are slated to compete in nine regular-season team events and will play at three NCAA regional sites — Stanford, Florida State and Michigan — during the season.

“It continues to be a priority to our program to provide our student-athletes with incredible experiences and elite competition,” said Scott. “We are proud to continue playing a schedule that tests and prepares our team for success in the postseason.”

The team will open its fall slate at the Wolverine Invitational at the University of Michigan Golf Course in Ann Arbor (Sept. 7-8).

Virginia will then travel north to compete in the Canadian Collegiate Invitational, conducted by Golf Canada, at Beacon Hall Golf Club in Toronto on Sept. 22–23. The tournament will feature NCAA Division I programs and the winners of the 2025 Canadian University/College Championship. It marks the inaugural women’s edition of the event, following the debut of the men’s Canadian Collegiate Invitational in 2024.

UVA returns to the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Sept. 29-30. This year’s event will take place at Glen View Club in Golf, Ill. The team then wraps up its fall slate with a west-coast trip to the Stanford Intercollegiate (Oct. 17-19) at the Stanford Golf Course.

The Cavaliers open spring play in Mexico where they will host the fifth edition of the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club (Jan. 30-31).

Next up, Virginia returns to Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla. (Feb. 15-17) and the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla. (March 6-8).

Virginia will play in the Florida State Match-Up at Seminole Legacy Golf Course in Tallahassee, Fla. (March 20-22) before wrapping up the regular season at Maryland’s Terps Invitational at the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park (April 5-6).

The 2025 ACC Championship will be held at Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C. on April 16-19.

NCAA Regional competition will take place May 11-13 at North Carolina, Stanford, Florida State, Baylor, Michigan and Alabama.

The NCAA Championships return to the Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. for the third consecutive season. This year’s tournament runs May 22-27.

2025-26 Virginia Women’s Golf Schedule