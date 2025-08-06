Lutz Strokes Germany to Silver Medal at U23 World Rowing Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Rising University of Virginia second-year Paula Lutz stroked Germany to a silver medal at the 2025 U23 World Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland.

Lutz and her German teammates finished second in the women’s quad. Great Britain won the event with a time of 6:30.43 followed by Germany at 6:33.15 and Poland at 6:34.78.

Emma Alimbau-Borràs stroked Spain to a fourth-place finish in the women’s four at the U23 World Rowing Championships. Great Britain finished first at 6:29.10 followed by Romania (6:32.25), New Zealand (6:33.85) and Spain (6:34.13). Alimbau-Borràs and Spain sprinted past the United States in the final 200 meters to secure the fourth-place showing.

Catherine Chénier-Gagnon and Team Canada placed seventh in the women’s double at the FISU World University Games in Germany.

Rising second-year Ayla O’Neil raced for Team Ireland in the women’s eight with coxswain and women’s four at the Home International Regatta in the United Kingdom. O’Neil and Team Ireland finished fourth in both events.

Incoming first-year Mira Meek will compete in the women’s quad for the United States at the U19 World Championships, held Aug. 6-10 in Trakai, Lithuania.

Riley Richardson will race in the 2025 Junior Pan American Games, held Aug. 9-23 in Asuncion, Paraguay.