Meet the Team Day is Sunday; Paint The Town Orange Set for Aug. 29

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟔 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫
Get yours at this Sunday’s Fan Day
4PM at the Indoor Practice Facility#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/vQOQMLrtq2
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 7, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football will host its 2025 Meet the Team Day event, presented by UVA Orthopedics, on Sunday, Aug. 10 inside UVA’s Welsh Indoor Practice Facility (IPF) from 4-6 p.m. The annual Paint the Town Orange pep rally, presented by the UVA Community Credit Union, will take place Friday, Aug. 29 at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall beginning at 8 p.m. Both events are free to the public.
presented by:
Meet The Team
UVA Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott and the Cavalier football team will be available for autographs beginning at 4 p.m. in the IPF. Fans can pick up a copy of the team’s 2025 official season poster at the event. In addition to autographs, Meet The Team features inflatable games, balloon artists and face painters for kids. Representatives from the UVA Athletic Ticket Office will also be present to assist fans with the purchasing of tickets.
Entry for the event is located at the northwest entrance of the IPF. Attendees should use the promenade located between the McCue Center and the outdoor practice grass fields to access the IPF. Parking is free in the lots immediately surrounding the McCue Center and John Paul Jones Arena. Accessibility shuttles will transport fans in need of accommodations from the designated accessible parking area to the outdoor grass practice fields, only steps away from the IPF entrance.
Paint The Town Orange
The UVA marching band and spirit squads will depart the Omni Hotel to march the Downtown Mall at approximately 7:40 p.m. Both groups will enter the Pavilion at 8 p.m. and the pep rally will feature appearances by Elliott and the Virginia football team.
The Fridays After Five concert series begins at 5 p.m. at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion. UVA cheerleaders and spirit squad members will be present to distribute the 2025 Virginia Football poster as well as other giveaways.
Fans are encouraged to wear orange to Scott Stadium for the Cavaliers’ season opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Season Tickets
Virginia Football season tickets are still available for as low as $173 per seat. Season-ticket members receive access to all seven home games at the lowest price along with additional benefits. Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni and Alumni Association contributing members are eligible for a 20% discount on season tickets. Those groups are advised to call the UVA Athletics ticket office (434-924-8821).
Family Four Packs
Virginia Athletics is now offering Family Four-Packs, which include four season tickets in Value or Select sections starting at $520 total.
Hoos Choice Flex Pack
New this year is the Hoos Choice Flex Pack, UVA’s most flexible partial season plan, which starts at $99. This mini plan allows fans to claim tickets in any section except Priority for three of the following home games: Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30), William & Mary (Sept. 13), Stanford (Sept. 20), Florida State (Sept. 26), Washington State (Oct. 18) and Wake Forest (Nov. 8).
Single-Game Tickets
Single-game ticket prices are available in five different categories and vary depending on the opponent and seat location. Tickets range from $16.50 (value) to $140 (priority). Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to the start of the season. Single-game prices are subject to change.
Fan First tickets for the Coastal Carolina and William & Mary games start at just $15, with lower-level seats available from $35. Also, for these first two home games, fans can take advantage of the new Fan First Four Pack – a bundle of four tickets to either game for as low as $54 (fees included). The ACC opener against Stanford will also offer a Fan First Four Pack starting at $108. Read More
Group Tickets
Tickets for groups of 20 or more are available for most home games and include discounted tickets and access to unique experiences such as Hoo Vision shoutouts, high-five opportunities with the team and post-game photos on David A. Harrison III Field. Group tickets can be purchased by calling the UVA Athletics ticket office or submitting this online form.
Additionally, Virginia Football is pleased to offer the following group days:
Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30), Paint the Town Orange – WEAR ORANGE!
- Youth Sports Day
- Community Day
William & Mary (Sept. 13), UVA Strong – WEAR WHITE! *Free T-Shirt to first 25,000 fans
- Faith & Fellowship Day
- Family Day
Stanford (Sept. 20), Season Ticket Member Exclusive Giveaway
- Teacher/Educator Appreciation Day
Florida State (Friday, Sept. 26), True Blue Game – WEAR BLUE!
- Charlottesville Business Appreciation Day
- Union Appreciation Day
Washington State (Oct. 18), Homecomings/Breast Cancer Awareness
- Young Alumni Reunion Weekend
- UVA School Alumni Day
Wake Forest (Nov. 8), Family Weekend/Heroes Appreciation
- Heroes Appreciation Day
- Family Weekend
- Band Day
Cavalier Chairbacks
Season ticket members without Cavalier Chairbacks can still add them for $64 per seat for the entire season by clicking here. Single-game chairbacks are also available for purchase in advance at a slight discount from the gameday rate by clicking here.
Seats for Service
Donate a ticket to a veteran, active-duty military, and members of their family to our Heroes Appreciation Game for just $25 by clicking here. All donations will be matched by Virginia Athletics to cover the full cost of each ticket provided. Tickets are distributed to veterans and active-duty service members and their families via VetTix.
For questions regarding UVA football tickets, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., by phone (800-542-8821) or visit UVAtix.com.
