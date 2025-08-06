Meet the Team Day is Sunday; Paint The Town Orange Set for Aug. 29

Paint The Town Orange

The UVA marching band and spirit squads will depart the Omni Hotel to march the Downtown Mall at approximately 7:40 p.m. Both groups will enter the Pavilion at 8 p.m. and the pep rally will feature appearances by Elliott and the Virginia football team.

The Fridays After Five concert series begins at 5 p.m. at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion. UVA cheerleaders and spirit squad members will be present to distribute the 2025 Virginia Football poster as well as other giveaways.

Fans are encouraged to wear orange to Scott Stadium for the Cavaliers’ season opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Season Tickets

Virginia Football season tickets are still available for as low as $173 per seat. Season-ticket members receive access to all seven home games at the lowest price along with additional benefits. Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni and Alumni Association contributing members are eligible for a 20% discount on season tickets. Those groups are advised to call the UVA Athletics ticket office (434-924-8821).

Family Four Packs

Virginia Athletics is now offering Family Four-Packs, which include four season tickets in Value or Select sections starting at $520 total.

Hoos Choice Flex Pack

New this year is the Hoos Choice Flex Pack, UVA’s most flexible partial season plan, which starts at $99. This mini plan allows fans to claim tickets in any section except Priority for three of the following home games: Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30), William & Mary (Sept. 13), Stanford (Sept. 20), Florida State (Sept. 26), Washington State (Oct. 18) and Wake Forest (Nov. 8).

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game ticket prices are available in five different categories and vary depending on the opponent and seat location. Tickets range from $16.50 (value) to $140 (priority). Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to the start of the season. Single-game prices are subject to change.

Fan First tickets for the Coastal Carolina and William & Mary games start at just $15, with lower-level seats available from $35. Also, for these first two home games, fans can take advantage of the new Fan First Four Pack – a bundle of four tickets to either game for as low as $54 (fees included). The ACC opener against Stanford will also offer a Fan First Four Pack starting at $108. Read More

Group Tickets

Tickets for groups of 20 or more are available for most home games and include discounted tickets and access to unique experiences such as Hoo Vision shoutouts, high-five opportunities with the team and post-game photos on David A. Harrison III Field. Group tickets can be purchased by calling the UVA Athletics ticket office or submitting this online form.

Additionally, Virginia Football is pleased to offer the following group days:

Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30), Paint the Town Orange – WEAR ORANGE!

Youth Sports Day

Community Day

William & Mary (Sept. 13), UVA Strong – WEAR WHITE! *Free T-Shirt to first 25,000 fans

Faith & Fellowship Day

Family Day

Stanford (Sept. 20), Season Ticket Member Exclusive Giveaway

Teacher/Educator Appreciation Day

Florida State (Friday, Sept. 26), True Blue Game – WEAR BLUE!

Charlottesville Business Appreciation Day

Union Appreciation Day

Washington State (Oct. 18), Homecomings/Breast Cancer Awareness

Young Alumni Reunion Weekend

UVA School Alumni Day

Wake Forest (Nov. 8), Family Weekend/Heroes Appreciation

Heroes Appreciation Day

Family Weekend

Band Day

Cavalier Chairbacks

Season ticket members without Cavalier Chairbacks can still add them for $64 per seat for the entire season by clicking here. Single-game chairbacks are also available for purchase in advance at a slight discount from the gameday rate by clicking here.

Seats for Service

Donate a ticket to a veteran, active-duty military, and members of their family to our Heroes Appreciation Game for just $25 by clicking here. All donations will be matched by Virginia Athletics to cover the full cost of each ticket provided. Tickets are distributed to veterans and active-duty service members and their families via VetTix.

For questions regarding UVA football tickets, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., by phone (800-542-8821) or visit UVAtix.com.