Virginia to Play Ohio State in Nashville on Feb. 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will meet Ohio State in the Nashville Hoops Showdown on Saturday, Feb. 14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Intersport announced Thursday (Aug. 7).

Game time and broadcast details will be released in the coming weeks. Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 10, with a 24-hour presale set for Tuesday, Dec. 9. Fans interested in earning presale access and learning more about the event should register online at www.bit.ly/25NashvilleShowdown.

Virginia and Ohio State will meet for the seventh all-time meeting, with the series currently tied 3-3. Ohio State captured the first three games in the series, including matchups in 1931, 1932, and 1980, while Virginia’s victories came in 1981, 2015 and 2016. In the most recent meeting, Virginia rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Buckeyes 63–61 in Charlottesville. That win followed a 64-58 Virginia road victory in 2015. Both matchups were part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

“We are excited for the challenge of playing a highly-competitive nonconference game against a program like Ohio State,” UVA Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom said. “The matchup will test us in the midst of our conference schedule and help prepare us for the postseason. Playing in a premier venue, in a vibrant city, also creates an exciting experience for our fans.”

The Nashville Hoops Showdown is part of Intersport’s expanding lineup of neutral-site college basketball showcases hosted in destination cities. The event highlights Nashville’s growing reputation as a premier sports and entertainment hub, offering fans the opportunity to experience high-level college basketball in one of the country’s most vibrant settings.