Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Returns Tuesday, Aug. 19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The fourth season of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 19 at Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s award-winning market hall (946 Grady Ave). The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

This year’s season debut on Aug. 19 will be recorded at 1 p.m. and air at its regularly scheduled time of 7 p.m. That afternoon’s taping will remain open to the public.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of food, beverage, and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. The show’s exact location within Dairy Market and student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.