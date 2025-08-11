Virginia Announces Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s basketball team announced Friday (Aug. 8) its 2025-26 non-conference schedule which features eight games at John Paul Jones Arena in addition to a preseason exhibition game.

Entering her fourth season as head coach of the Cavaliers, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and her team will host Frostburg State for a preseason exhibition game on Thursday, Oct. 30. That contest will be open to the public with free admission.

The 2025-26 season will tip off on Tuesday, Nov. 4 against Morgan State at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia’s home schedule also features matchups with Bucknell (Nov. 9), UMBC (Nov. 13), Radford (Nov. 16), Longwood (Nov. 20), Maryland Eastern Shore (Nov. 30), Howard (Dec. 10) and Winthrop (Dec. 20).

The Cavaliers will travel to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Dec. 3 in the ACC/SEC Challenge as previously announced.

Virginia will also travel to the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla. where they will face off with Northwestern St. (Nov. 24) and either Nebraska or Purdue Fort Wayne (Nov. 25).

Dates for ACC contests, game times and TV designations for the entire 2025-26 season will be announced at a later date.

Ticket Information

Season tickets start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Single game tickets for all November home games will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. Single game tickets for the remainder of the season will be available for sale in September once the ACC schedule is announced.

2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule