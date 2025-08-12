Virginia Announces 2025-26 Men's Tennis Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s tennis team announced its 2025 fall schedule as well as its 2026 spring dual match schedule.

The Cavaliers will compete as individuals in tournaments from September through November, all leading up to the 2025 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held November 18-23 at the USTA National Tennis Campus in Orlando, Fla. This is the second year that NCAA individual titles will be decided in the fall instead of in May at the end of the team championship.

Players will have multiple opportunities to play their way into the 64-player NCAA Singles field and the 32-team doubles draw.

Ten singles players (eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (main draw semifinalists) will punch their championship tickets at the ITA All-American. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion at each ITA Regional will also earn an invitation. The ITA Sectionals will provide a final opportunity.

The draw for Sectionals will include 32 singles and 16 doubles teams for each of the four ITA sections (divided into North, South, East and West) who have yet to qualify and have had deep runs in either the All-American or Regionals. Six singles players (four semifinalists and two quarterfinal playoff winners) and three doubles teams (two finalists and 3rd/4th playoff winner) from each section will advance.

In addition to those tournaments, players will also compete at traditional fall individual tournaments with the Cavaliers kicking those off by hosting the Orange and Blue Classic Sept. 12-14 at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Select players will also compete in ATP Challenger qualifying and main draw tournaments in the fall.

Virginia opens dual match season in January by playing road matches at No. 2 TCU and No. 3 Texas.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches, the qualifying regionals for the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will be held Feb. 13-17 in Dallas and Waco, Texas. Michigan, Cornell and Indiana will play in the men’s Charlottesville Kickoff Weekend regional.

Virginia will host Columbia and Vanderbilt in non-conference matches and host three weekends of ACC action with Boston College, SMU, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Louisville all playing in Charlottesville.

The ACC Championships return to the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C., April 15-19. The final rounds of the NCAA Championship will take place May 14-17 in Athens, Ga.