2025-26 Slate Unveiled for Virginia Men’s Golf

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off a national runner-up finish at the 2025 NCAA Championship this past May, the Virginia men’s golf program has released its 2025-26 schedule. The Cavaliers return five of its six golfers that participated in last year’s NCAA postseason.

The Virginia roster features four players ranked in the top 60 in the current World Amateur Golf Ranking – Ben James (No. 2), Bryan Lee (No. 19), Paul Chang (No. 45) and Josh Duangmanee (No. 54). James, a rising senior, debuted at No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 preseason ranking.

Virginia will host the fifth annual Lewis Chitengwa Memorial at Birdwood Golf Club on April 12-14. Admission to UVA’s lone home event is free.

The Cavaliers fall schedule includes tournaments at Colonial Country Club (Ft. Worth, Texas), home of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge and East Lake Golf Club (Atlanta, Ga.), host of the upcoming Tour Championship.

Virginia won its first ever ACC Championship in 2025 and will look to defend its title when the tournament moves back to the Shark Tooth’s Golf Course at the Watersound Club in Panama City, Fla. on April 23-27.