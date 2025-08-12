CHO Named Title Sponsor of Proving Grounds – Preseason with Virginia Men’s Basketball

“We are thrilled to announce the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport as the title sponsor of Proving Grounds,” Madden said. “Their long-standing partnership with Virginia Athletics and this new collaboration underscores their continued commitment to UVA and our community. We are incredibly grateful for their support and excited for what the upcoming season has in store.”

The show will be available to view on VirginiaSports.com, VirginiaSportsTV YouTube channel, Virginia Men’s Basketball and Virginia Cavaliers Facebook pages, and on linear television in Charlottesville on WCAV Fox Virginia.

First-year Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom’s 2025-26 roster features newcomers Dallin Hall (BYU), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Toledo), Martin Carrere (VCU), Silas Barksdale (Woodside High School), Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao Basket), Johann Grünloh (RASTA Vechta) and Chance Mallory (St. Anne’s Belfield). They are joined by redshirt sophomores Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts, who return from last year’s squad.

Virginia hosts Villanova in an exhibition contest on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. Tickets will be free of charge for season ticket members.

All other seats, except for courtside rows one and two, will be general admission seating for $25. Tickets are currently on sale at uvatix.com.

Fans interested in becoming season-ticket members for Virginia men’s basketball can join the waitlist here. Single-game, group and mini-plan ticket information will be available later in the fall at uvatix.com.

The Landing, UVA’s premium group space in JPJ Arena will be available to reserve for the exhibition contest vs. Villanova on Oct. 24. If interested in reserving one of the spaces or for more information, please contact the ticket sales team at (434)-924-8821.

About CHO

The Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) is a non-hub, commercial service airport offering one-stop international and domestic destinations, as well as daily non-stop flights around the U.S. CHO is served by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines offering over 40 daily non-stop flights to and from Charlotte, New York/LaGuardia, Washington/Dulles, Atlanta and Chicago.