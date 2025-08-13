Virginia Announces 2025-26 Women's Tennis Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s tennis team announced its 2025 fall schedule as well as its 2026 spring dual match schedule.

The Cavaliers will compete as individuals in tournaments from September through November, all leading up to the 2025 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held November 18-23 at the USTA National Tennis Campus in Orlando, Fla. This is the second year that NCAA individual titles will be decided in the fall instead of in May at the end of the team championship.

Players will have multiple opportunities to play their way into the 64-player NCAA Singles field and the 32-team doubles draw.

Ten singles players (eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (main draw semifinalists) will punch their championship tickets at the ITA All-American. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion at each ITA Regional will also earn an invitation. The ITA Sectionals will provide a final opportunity.

The draw for Sectionals will include 32 singles and 16 doubles teams for each of the four ITA sections (divided into North, South, East and West) who have yet to qualify and have had deep runs in either the All-American or Regionals. Six singles players (four semifinalists and two quarterfinal playoff winners) and three doubles teams (two finalists and 3rd/4th playoff winner) from each section will advance.

In addition to those tournaments, players will also compete at traditional fall individual tournaments with the Cavaliers hosting the Wahoowa Invitational Oct. 10-13 at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Virginia opens dual match season in January with a home match against Richmond (Jan. 13) and a doubleheader against UNCG and Duquesne (Jan. 15).

Both the men’s and women’s teams will host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches, the qualifying regionals for the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will be held Feb. 6-10 in Chicago. Rice, USC and Wisconsin will play in the women’s Charlottesville Kickoff Weekend regional.

Virginia hosts ACC matches against Duke (March 27), North Carolina (March 29), Wake Forest (April 10) and NC State (April 12).

The ACC Championships return to the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C., April 14-19. The final rounds of the NCAA Championship will take place May 14-17 in Athens, Ga.