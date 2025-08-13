All Three UVA Golfers Move onto Round of 32 at U.S. AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Paul Chang, Josh Duangmanee and Ben James, all were victorious in their U.S. Amateur round of 64 matches on Wednesday afternoon at The Olympic Club – Lake Course. The three Virginia golfers advance to the Round of 32 which is slated for Thursday (Aug. 14).

James won four of the first five holes and was 5 UP after the first nine before a late charge by Parker Claxton (Georgia Southern) who extended the match all the way to the 17th hole where James was able to halve with a birdie to clinch the match, 2&1. The rising senior advances to square off against Mason Howell at 12:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Duangmanee never trailed in his match against Clark Van Gaalen (Oklahoma) and won three of his last six holes to win 4&3. Duangmanee halved the par-3, 15th hole to clinch the match and will take on Tim Wiedemeyer (Texas Tech) on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Chang was the last Cavalier on the course and birdied his final two holes to defeat Garrett Risner (Elon), 2 UP. After Risner won the third hole to go 1 UP, Chang responded with a birdie on the fourth hole to square the match and did not trail for the remainder of the day. The match was tied going into the 17th hole before Chang’s birdie-birdie finish. Chang will face Florida State’s Tyler Weaver in the round of 32 on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Both the Round of 32 and the Round of 16 will be contested on Thursday at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course. Peacock will have live streaming of the Round of 16 from 6-7 p.m. ET, with Golf Channel picking up the coverage from 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday Round of 64 Results

Paul Chang def. Garrett Risner (Elon) – 2 UP

Ben James def. Parker Claxton (Georgia Southern) – 2&1

Josh Duangmanee def. Clark Van Gaalen (Oklahoma) – 4&3

Thursday Round of 32 Tee Times

Paul Chang vs. Tyler Weaver (Florida State) – 11:20 a.m. ET

Ben James vs. Mason Howell – 12:20 p.m. ET

Josh Duangmanee vs. Tim Widemeyer (Oklahoma) – 1:20 p.m. ET