Dias Dos Santos to Compete with Team Brazil at GLOBL JAM 2025

TORONTO – Virginia guard Raiane Dias Dos Santos is set to return to the national stage when she represents Team Brazil at the 2025 GLOBL JAM. The international U-23 basketball showcase runs from Aug. 13-17 at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.

A native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dos Santos has previously represented her country at the 2021 U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary. She recorded 19 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in a round of 16 game against the Czech Republic.

The tournament format includes round-robin play followed by bronze and gold medal games on Championship Sunday as Canada Basketball welcomes the world to Toronto for the third edition of GLOBL JAM.

Dias Dos Santos and Team Brazil will match up with Canada (Aug. 13), Puerto Rico (Aug. 14) and Texas (Aug. 15).

Dias Dos Santos joined the Cavaliers as a transfer out of Florida State in April. In her lone season as a Seminole, the team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a six seed.

All games from 2025 GLOBL JAM will be broadcast and streamed on Sportsnet platforms.

2025 GLOBL JAM Schedule – Team Brazil

Wednesday, Aug. 13 – Canada vs. Brazil – 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 14 – Puerto Rico vs. Brazil – 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 15 – Texas vs. Brazil – 11:30 a.m. ET