Three Cavaliers Advance to Match Play at U.S Amateur

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Paul Chang, Josh Duangmanee and Ben James all advanced to the Round of 64 at the 125th U.S. Amateur played at the storied Olympic Club in San Francisco. The Virginia trio will play first-round matches on Wednesday (Aug. 13) with television coverage on Peacock and the Golf Channel beginning at 6 p.m.

After shooting a second round 66 on Wednesday, Chang was tied for 48th place and had to enter a 20-man playoff for 17 spots on Wednesday morning. The 66 was tied for the second-lowest round of any player in the two stroke play rounds. After playing two playoff holes on Wednesday morning, three players were eliminated to finalize the 64-player field. Chang made par on the first two playoff holes to advance.

James held steady and was 2-over between the two stroke play rounds with a 72 on Monday and an even-par 70 on Tuesday to tie for 33rd place. Duangmanee also finished in 33rd place with a 73 in round one and a 1-under 69 on Tuesday.

Preston Stout of Oklahoma State took home medalist honors at 8-under (65-68). Only 15 players finished the stroke play competition under par.

In addition to the three that advanced to match play, the Cavaliers had five total players in the field – Bryan Lee (76-79) and Benny Haggin (81-79)

Match play will take place on The Olympic Club’s Lake Course, site of five previous U.S. Opens.

About the U.S. Amateur

The 2025 U.S. Amateur Championship is the 91st USGA championship played in California and the 12th at The Olympic Club. The starting field of 312 players played 18 holes of stroke play on both Aug. 11 and 12, with one round at the club’s Lake Course and one at the Ocean Course, after which the field is cut to the low 64 scores. Six rounds of match play begin on Wednesday, Aug. 13, and the championship concludes with a 36-hole championship match on Sunday, Aug. 17

UVA Results – Stroke Play

T33 – Ben James – 72-70 (+2)

T33 – Josh Duangmanee – 73-69 (+2)

T48 – Paul Chang – 77-66 (+3)

MC – Bryan Lee – 76-79 (+15)

MC – Benny Haggin – 81-79 (+20)

UVA Matches (Wednesday)

Ben James vs. Parker Claxton (Georgia Southern) – 1:10 ET

Josh Duangmanee vs. Clark Van Gaalen (Oklahoma) – 2:10 ET

Paul Chang vs. Garrett Risner (Elon) – 4:00 ET