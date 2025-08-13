Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets on Sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s basketball program announced today (Aug. 13) that single game tickets for November home games are now on sale.

The 2025-26 November schedule will tip off on Tuesday, Nov. 4 against Morgan State at John Paul Jones Arena. November home games also include matchups with Bucknell (Nov. 9), UMBC (Nov. 13), Radford (Nov. 16), Longwood (Nov. 20), and Maryland Eastern Shore (Nov. 30).

Tickets may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1). Season tickets are also still available.

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate, reserved group seating and a variety of fan experience opportunities.