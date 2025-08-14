Cavaliers Eliminated in Thursday Match Play at U.S. AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Paul Chang, Josh Duangmanee and Ben James, were eliminated on Thursday in match play action at the U.S. Amateur being played at The Olympic Club. Chang and Duangmanee advanced to the Round of 16 but both were defeated on the 18th hole of their respective matches.

After cruising to a 6&5 win over Tyler Weaver (Florida State) in his Round of 32 match in the morning, Chang engaged in one of the most exciting battles of the day against Jacob Modleski (Notre Dame) in the afternoon. Modleski built a 3 UP lead through the first five holes but Chang chipped away, eventually squaring the match for the first time with a birdie on the Par-4, tenth hole. The match went back and forth, with all but two holes on the back nine won by either competitor. With the match even after 16 holes, Modleski won the final two to win the match 2 UP.

It took Duangmanee 19 holes to reach the round of 16. The rising junior won his morning match with a par on the first playoff hole over Tim Widemeyer (Oklahoma). The victory setup a rematch between Duangmanee and Michael Lee (Oklahoma State) after facing one another in May in the NCAA Championship match. Duangmanee held a 2 UP lead after 15 holes but Lee rallied to win three of the final four holes to come away with the victory.

James was upset in the round of 32 by the No. 63 seed Mason Howell in the morning. James was down by three after seven holes but stormed back to eventually tie the match with a birdie on the 14th hole. The two traded holes 15 and 17 to go into the 18th hole all square. Howell managed a par to clinch the match on the short par-4.

Before returning to action for the Cavaliers, James will compete in the 50th Walker Cup Match on Sept. 6-7 at the Cypress Point Club, in Pebble Beach, Calif. The Walker Cup Match is a 10-man amateur team competition between the USA and Great Britain and Ireland.

Virginia will open its fall season on Sept. 15 at the Invitational at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn.