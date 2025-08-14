Volleyball Set to Play Five Matches at John Paul Jones Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball coach Shannon Wells announced on Thursday (August 14) that the program will return to John Paul Jones Arena for five matches during the 2025 season.

“Playing five matches in John Paul Jones Arena this season is a milestone for Virginia Volleyball, the most we’ve ever had in one season in this amazing venue. JPJ’s energy is electric and every match there feels like something bigger than the game,” Wells said. “As we fight for an NCAA Tournament berth, these matches against some of the best teams in the ACC will be about proving who we are on the national stage. We are very excited for our season to begin and can’t wait for the Charlottesville community to support us at JPJ!”

The Cavaliers are set to host Stanford (Sept. 27), Cal (Sept. 28), Virginia Tech (Oct. 19), NC State (Nov. 21) and Wake Forest (Nov. 23) at JPJ.

Virginia is 2-0 all-time in matches played at John Paul Jones Arena. In 2023, the Cavaliers rallied for a five-set victory over Virginia Tech in front of a program-record 3,162 spectators. In 2024, Virginia swept the Miami Hurricanes for the first time since 2006.

TICKET INFORMATION

General admission tickets go on sale to the public beginning Thursday (Aug. 14) online at UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821.

Single-game general admission tickets start at $9, while JPJ general admission season passes for all five matches can be purchased for $33.

Parking will be available to the public free of charge in all surrounding JPJ lots, including the JPJ garage.

Fans interested in purchasing a suite should call the ticket office at 434-924-8821 to learn more about pricing and availability.

All other 2025 UVA volleyball regular-season home matches will continue to be held at the Aquatic and Fitness Center and are free to the public (no ticket purchase necessary).