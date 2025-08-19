Abello and Leemans Named Preseason All-ACC Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team has been voted to finish third in the ACC Coaches preseason poll as Mia Abello and Suze Leemans were named to the Preseason All-ACC team, as announced Tuesday (Aug. 19) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Junior midfielder, Mia Abello, and graduate student midfield, Suze Leemans were named to the Preseason All-ACC team.

The Cavaliers tallied 63 total points in the poll, just on the tails of Duke (67) and North Carolina (77). The Tar Heels picked up six first-place votes while Duke received two first-place votes.

Just behind North Carolina’s three, Virginia placed the second most student-athletes on the 15-player Preseason All-ACC team with two in Abello and Leemans. California, Duke, Louisville, Stanford, Syracuse, and Wake Forest all had one a piece.

Virginia opens the season on Friday, Aug. 29 vs Penn State at 5 p.m. at Turf Field.

2025 ACC Field Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll

1. North Carolina (6), 77

2. Duke (2), 67

3. Virginia, 63

4. Boston College (1), 56

5. Syracuse, 46

6. Wake Forest, 32

7. Stanford, 24

8. Louisville, 23

9. California, 17

First-place votes in parentheses



2025 Preseason All-ACC Field Hockey Team

Liz Klompmaker, California, F

Alaina McVeigh, Duke, M/F

Izzy Bianco, Louisville, M

Charly Bruder, North Carolina, F

Sietske Bruning, North Carolina, M/B

Ryleigh Heck, North Carolina, F

Daisy Ford, Stanford, GK

Bo van Kempen, Syracuse, D

Mia Abello, Virginia, M

Suze Leemans, Virginia, M

Mia Schoenbeck, Wake Forest, B/M