Dang's Return Bolsters Hoos' Back Line

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In 2009, when the Virginia Cavaliers won the program’s sixth NCAA title in men’s soccer, they allowed only eight goals in 25 games.

In 2019, when they reached the College Cup final, the Cavaliers posted 15 shutouts and gave up 13 goals in 24 games. And so UVA’s defensive breakdowns last season were jarring. In two games alone—one-sided losses to ACC rivals Pittsburgh (4-1) and Wake Forest (5-1)—the Wahoos allowed more goals than they did in all of 2009.

“We typically don’t have one of those games,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “We had two of them last year.”

That didn’t keep Virginia from earning the No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament. Still, with the start of a new season at hand, Gelnovatch wants to see his team return to form on the defensive end of the field, and that’s been a major talking point during the preseason.

“And it’s not just the goalkeepers,” Gelnovatch said. “It’s that mentality as a team, a collective, to not give up shots and not give up goals.”

The return of center back Nick Dang figures to help the Hoos in their pursuit of that objective. In 2024, his first season at UVA, Dang was named to the All-ACC second team. In the MLS SuperDraft that followed the season, Real Salt Lake selected Dang with the 19th pick of the second round (49th overall), and he worked out for the team in Utah last winter.

He didn’t perform to his standards, though, and Dang decided to return to UVA for the 2025 season. He’d been playing through a sports hernia and a knee injury late last season, and “I couldn’t do it at [the MLS] level,” Dang said. “So I decided I’d just get [the sports hernia] fixed, come back, finish my degree and try again next winter.”

Dang said he views his tryout as a valuable experience. “Totally. It was instructive as far as knowing what they want out of me, just things I need to work on here and how to help us succeed as a team here.”

He took the spring semester off after having surgery to repair his sports hernia and did most of his rehab in his hometown of Brentwood, Tenn. Real Salt Lake retains his right for two years, so he’ll have other opportunities to reach MLS. For now, he’s focused on his final college season.

Dang spent three years at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., before transferring to UVA in 2024. He’d redshirted at Lipscomb in 2021, so Dang arrived at Virginia with two seasons of eligibility remaining, and he made an immediate impact. He played a team-high 1,775 minutes last season and scored six goals, including one game-winner. Dang was one of only three defenders in Division I to score at least six goals in 2024.

He’s hoping to score more this season. A bigger priority, though, is helping the Hoos keep opponents’ shots out of the back of the net.

“We let in way more than we wanted to last year,” Dang said. “I think that’s something that we can fix.”