Virginia to Battle Dayton in Charlotte on Dec. 6

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will play Dayton in a neutral-site game on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., announced Wednesday (Aug. 20).

Game time, television designation and ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.

Virginia is 3-0 all-time against Dayton in a series that dates back to 1987. The Cavaliers defeated the Flyers 66-59 in the last meeting between the teams in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal on Nov. 22, 2018, in Nassau, Bahamas. UVA topped the Flyers 74-67 in the inaugural meeting in Dayton on Feb. 16, 1987. The Cavaliers added a 69-50 win over the Flyers at University Hall on Dec. 9, 1987.

“We are looking forward to another highly-competitive nonconference game against Dayton,” UVA Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom said. “Virginia and Dayton have rich basketball traditions, and this will certainly be an exciting game for our fans in the Queen City.”

